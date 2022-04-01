LAKE 8, OAK HARBOR 0
MILLBURY — Three Lake pitchers combined to pitch a two-hit shutout in an 8-0 non-league win over Oak Harbor Friday. The Flyers improve to 2-1.
Drew Tajblik started on the mound, striking out four, walking one and allowing two hits and no runs over five innings while earning the win.
Matt Perry and Conner Moore closed, with Moore striking out one and walking one without allowing a hit or run over two innings.
Michael Tolles led Lake at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and Cam Hoffman was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs.
Moore and Richie Hayward both doubled for the Flyers, and Tajblik, Perry and Keagon Henry had base hits.
The Flyers also had five stolen bases and two Lake batters were hit by a pitch. They scored one run in the second, two in the third, added another in the fourth and busted open for four runs in the sixth inning.
PERRYSBURG 9, WHITMER 1
PERRYSBURG — Three Perrysburg pitchers held Whitmer to four hits as the Yellow Jackets downed the Panthers, 9-1, in baseball action Friday.
Junior T.J. Takats started, striking out four, walking five, and allowing one hit and no runs over three innings.
Over the next three innings, Perrysburg sophomore Matt Hubbard struck out four, walked one, allowed two hits and one run.
Perrysburg senior Will Rettig closed in the seventh, striking out two and allowing one hit while holding the Panthers scoreless.
Meanwhile, the Perrysburg offense scored two runs in the first inning, three in fifth, and added four more in the sixth.
Senior Ryan Thompson was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Takats was 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBIs.
Junior Connor Walendzak and senior Ben Robeson both had three-baggers.
PERRYSBURG 20, TOLEDO NOTRE DAME 0
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg scored 13 runs in the third inning and added six more in the fourth to rout visiting Notre Dame Academy, 20-0, in prep softball Friday.
Freshman Lily Hinkleman homered, and freshman Riley Doria and sophomore Ella Leonard tripled to lead Perrysburg’s 15-hit attack.
Doria, junior Cassie Plummer and sophomores Lindsay Hubaker, Paige Riney, and Jess Miller doubled for the Yellow Jackets.
Leonard was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Miller 3-for-4 with an RBI, Hinkleman 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Doria and Plummer were both 2-for-3 with four RBIs apiece, and Riney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the circle, Perrysburg sophomore Maison Gerrard went the distance, striking out seven, walking none, and allowing three hits.
The Jackets were led entirely by underclassmen — there is not one senior on the varsity roster.
OAK HARBOR 14, LAKE 3
MILLBURY — Oak Harbor belted out 12 hits and took advantage of three Lake errors and four walks in a 14-3 softball win over the Flyers Friday.
Lake had six hits as senior Chelsea Wood went 2-for-3 with a double. Senior Abbie Rymers went 2-for-3 and junior Jessie Materni and freshman Addison Boehm had base hits.
Freshman Kali Bedford started in the circle for the Flyers, but of nine runs scored against her through four innings, only four were earned.
Freshman Sarah Patrick pitched an inning, but of five runs scored on her only two were earned.