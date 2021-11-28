Bauder leads Wildcats to win over Otsego
ELMORE — Macey Baueder scored 18 points as Woodmore opened Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball play with a 66-7 rout over Otsego.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 while the Knights fall to 0-3. Woodmore led just 4-1 after one quarter, but the Wildcats outscored the Knights 36-6 over the two middle quarters to pull away.
Alayna Hahn scored 11, Sophia Blausey added 10, Camryn Ivy scored nine, Sidney Wank had six points, Jordan Beam scored five, Autumn Bowen scored three, Olivia Vogelpohl had two points and Paige Helmke added one point for the Wildcats. Bauder had two 3-point goals and Beam added one.
For Otsego, Sam Lehr scored three points and Sophie Dimick and Ellie Feehan added two apiece.
Flyers stay perfect with rout over Rossford
ROSSFORD— Behind 11 3-point goals, the Lake girls basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 68-22 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Rossford Friday night.
Delani Robinson led the Flyers with 20 points, Brigid Enright scored 15, and Jessie Materni added 11 points. For the Bulldogs (0-2), Katie Glowacki scored 11 with two 3-point goals. Materni and Robinson hit on three shots apiece from beyond the 3-point arc.
Taryn DeWese scored eight, Ava Ayers had seven points, Vayda Delventhal had five points, Kelsie Gladieux scord three, and Sydney Stanley and Elise Staczek added one point each for the Flyers. DeWese had two treys and Delventhal and Gladieux had one apiece.
The Flyers built a 53-12 first half lead and then cruised from there, getting nine players into the scoring column.
For Rossford, Scarlett Williams had seven points and Alexia Lexis and Lola Luderman added two points each.