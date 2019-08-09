Prep roundup: Tyson cards low score for Elmwood

Elmwood’s Tegan Tyson scored the second lowest round of Thursday’s dual meet with Riverdale at Sycamore Springs.
Tyson carded a 47 to pace Elmwood, but the Royals were outscored 198-225 by the Falcons.
Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 9:04 am
