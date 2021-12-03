NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore girls basketball grabbed a 26-14 halftime lead and then held on for a 44-38 win over Pandora-Gilboa in their Blanchard Valley Conference opener Thursday.
The Tigers, who got 14 points, 17 rebounds, six blocks and two steals from 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer, stay perfect at 4-0 overall. The Rockets fall to 1-2.
Hagemeyer has shown she can be dominant, but she is surrounded by plenty of talent.
Hailey Lennard scored 12 points and had six rebounds and four assists for NB, Lydia Feehan scored six and Cadence Andrich and Halie Inbody added four points apiece.
“Cadence Andrich is a junior this year with little to no varsity experience, but she has a large offensive role as a guard for us this year,” NB coach Cody Pelton said.
“She has shown a lot of positives with her on ball defense and catch and shoot ability, which will be needed for us.”
Emma Cotterman had two points and three assists, and Leia Thomas added two points and three steals for the Tigers, who outrebounded the Rockets, 38 to 26.
“Emma Cotterman is another one of our seniors, and she has taken many strides this offseason to earn a solid role on this senior loaded team. All parts of her game, but specifically defensively, have improved greatly,” Pelton said.
“Leia Thomas is another senior, she is a guard and forward mix who brings great energy to the defense and transition game. She has a high motor and gets her points from effort plays.
“If she can establish a consistent jump shot and get comfortable within the half-court offense, she is a dominant type of player,” Pelton continued.
Lucy Trout, a 5-foot-9 senior, did not score against Pandora, but she works to make things happen, said Pelton.
“Lucy Trout is another senior and she will be playing in the center and forward rotation for us. One of the hardest working girls on the team,” Pelton said.
“She’s worked her tail off to get to be the player she is now, which is a very solid, very reliable center who gives us big-needed minutes.”
The Tigers, which had just seven turnovers, shot 47 percent (16 for 34) from the field, hit two 3-point shots and was 6-for-16 from the line.
P-G was led by 5-11 senior guard Lacie Fenstermaker, who scored 20 points. Taelor Miller scored nine, Maddie Rutschilling had four points, Tori Duling scored three and Peyton Diller contributed two points.
The Rockets had 17 turnovers, made 7-of-26 field goals, including 5-of-9 from behind the 3-point arc, and was 9-for-12 from the charity stripe.
BLOOMDALE — Brooklyn Thrash and Anna Meyer scored 16 points each to lead Elmwood to a 6e1-15 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over visiting Rossford Tuesday.
Thrash also had a team-high eight rebounds and Thrash and Meyer both had four assists apiece and four steals apiece.
The Royals improve to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NBC, while Rossford falls to 1-4 and 0-2.
Elmwood also got seven points from Brandi Becksford and six points apiece from Cara Frank and Aubrey Johnson.
Anna Barber scored five points, Jordyn Babcock and Kate Keiffer had two points each and Madi Lee added one point.
The Royals were 17 for 49 from the field, including 4 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc, and made 7 of 10 free throws.
For Rossford, Scarlett Williams had seven points, Mia DiBortoli and Katie Glowacki added three points each and Alexis Lenix added two points.
GENOA — Genoa opened on a 25-0 run and cruised to a 47-22 Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball victory over Otsego Thursday.
For the Comets, Lucy Frias scored 17, Shelby Wagner scored 14 and Gina Goodman scored 12. Wagner and Goodman combined to hit on seven 3-point shots.
Liv Kimpon and Aly Hartford added two points each for Genoa, which improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the NBC.
For the Knights (0-4, 0-2), Lauren Hillesheim scored 11, Sophie Dimick scored six, Nataleigh Hartman had three points, Jaycie Studer had two points and Sam Lehr added one point.
MILLBURY — Lake stayed a perfect 4-0 with a 71-5 3 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Fostoria Tuesday.
The Flyers led by only three, 22-19, at halftime but put up 30 points in the third quarter, including 11 by senior Delani Robinson, to pull away in the second half.
Robinson finished 19 points, guard Ava Ayers scored 14, Vayda Delventhal scored 11 and Sydney Stanley scored 10 to lead the Flyers.
Taryn DeWese had seven points, Brigid Enright scored five, Elise Staczek had four points and Abbie Rymers added one point for Lake.
For Fostoria, Tasmine Groves scored 17 and Lynique Johnson scored 13 as the Redmen suffered their first loss in three games. Lake is 2-0 in the NBC, Fostoria is 1-1.
For the Redmen, Garyann Overton scored four points, Brooklyn Holman scored three, Tenna Johnson and Alyssa Durst added two apiece.