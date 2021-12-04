SOUTHVIEW-BG BOYS
Southview 6-foot-4 senior guard Sean Millington and 6-4 senior forward Kellen Leake scored 17 points each to propel the visiting Cougars to a 65-59 win over Bowling Green in both teams’ Northern Lakes League opener Friday.
Southview improves to 1-1 overall while BG falls to 1-2.
The Cougars led 37-25 at halftime. BG outscored Southview 15-10 in the third quarter to close the gap, but the deficit was too much to overcome for the Bobcats.
BG 6-2 senior guard Ryan Jackson led all scorers with 24 points while junior guard Brock Hastings added 15 points for the Bobcats.
Junior forward Jabari Conway scored eight points, junior forward Nate Kress scored four, sophomore guard Jake Amspoker scored three, and senior Jack Suelzer and sophomore Brayden Freyman added two points each.
For the Cougars, senior A.J. Jump scored 13, sophomore Micah Bays put in six points and senior Ian Kondalski added five points.
Junior Michael Alexander III scored three and senior Adam Hollar and sophomore Avery Offenburg added two points each for Southview.
LAKOTA-SANDUSKY ST. MARY BOYS
SANDUSKY — In both team’s season opener, Sandusky St. Mary defeated visiting Lakota, 54-39, in a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division boys cage matchup Friday.
Brock Gill scored 22 points to lead the Panthers, Charlie Kaflan scored 11 and Ayden Kresser added 10 points.
For the Raiders, Camron Burley scored 18 and J. Matz had 14 points, Logan Streacker scored five points and Collin Zender added two points.
Sedric Cook scored six points and Lance Powell contributed five to round out the Panthers’ scoring.
ST. FRANCIS-PERRYSBURG HOCKEY
The defending state champion Toledo St. Francis hockey team improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division with a 6-1 victory over Perrysburg Friday at the BGSU Slater Family Ice Arena.
For the Yellow Jackets, which fell to 1-6-1, it was their first league game.
Perrysburg’s lone goal was scored by Alex Wilhelm on assists from Cody Schneider and Sam Bortz with 13:20 to play in the second period, tying the game at 1-1. However, the Knights ripped off five straight goals unanswered.
For St. Francis, Virgil Huffman had two goals and getting one goal apiece were Gordy Hunt, Chris Meyer, Jon Jaros, and Jake Myers.
Wil Sherer had four assists for the Knights and Kyle Owczarczak, Owen Denker, Henry Wiercinski, Zach Stein and Jackson Smalley had one assist each.
The Knights outshot the Yellow Jackets 46-14, and Perrysburg goalie Sam Yonker had 40 saves. St. Francis goalie Jackson Smalley had 13 saves.