ELMWOOD-GENOA BOYS
GENOA — Elmwood turned the tables on Genoa in Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball Saturday, defeating the Comets for the first time since Dec. 15, 2016.
The Comets had won nine straight, but the Royals got 19 points and five rebounds from Bryce Reynolds to pull out a 52-44 victory.
Elmwood led comfortably 36-25 after three quarters and then had to withstand a 19-point outburst by the Comets in the fourth quarter to hold on.
The Royals even their record at 5-5 overall and are 3-1 in the NBC, while Genoa falls to 3-8 and 3-3.
For Elmwood, Kade Lentz scored eight points, Kyle Heiserman had seven points, five rebounds and two steals and Brady Ziegler added five points.
Hayden Wickard had four points, four assists and a team-high nine rebounds, Casey Frank scored four points, Will Sorensen had three points, and Adam Meyer added two points for the Royals.
Aiden Hemmert led Genoa with 11 points, Skylar Ju scored 10, Griffin Meyer had eight points, Will Nissen scored seven points and Aiden Brunkhorst scored three points.
Robert Messenger and Andrew Szepelia scored two points apiece and Jon Huston added one point for the Comets.
PERRYSBURG INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT
PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg wrestling had four individual champions to win its own tournament, the Perrysburg Invitational Tournament, which concluded Saturday.
In the 47-team field, Perrysburg scored 224½ points to defeat second place Medina Highland (164½), followed by Centerville (146½), Warren Western Reserve (142½) and Wauseon (138½).
In the 113-pound championship, Perrysburg freshman Marcus Blaze (26-0) won an 8-2 decision over Aurora senior Codie Cuerbo (3-1).
At 120, Perrysburg junior Ryan Avalos (21-4) won a 5-3 decision against Centerville senior Damion Ryan (18-4) in the championship.
Perrysburg junior Joey Blaze (27-2) won the 144-pound title by defeating Oak Harbor senior Cade Petersen (7-2) by a 22-9 major decision.
At 150, Perrysburg junior Wynton Denkins (22-3) won a 15-2 major decision against Strongsville senior Anthony Grecol (18-4).
Perrysburg freshman Cole Evans (20-4) finished as tournament runner-up at 106, and so did Eastwood senior Gavin Owens (18-1) at 138
Finishing third for Perrysburg was senior Noah Ewen (15-2) at 157 and junior Myles Takats (21-5) at 165. Perrysburg senior Jackson Hawker (9-14) finished sixth at 175.
Bowling Green senior Cameron Deiter (11-1) placed third at 126 and BG junior Mikey Kinzel (14-2) placed fourth at 157.
Otsego sophomore Trevor Wilcox (15-3) placed fourth at 113, Otsego senior Micah May (11-3) was fifth at 215 and Otsego junior Joey Manley (11-7) placed sixth at 132 after having to bow out of the consolation championship because of an injury.
Lakota senior Spencer Franks (15-3) placed seventh at 190 and Eastwood senior Xavier Escobedo (18-3) placed seventh at 144.
Elmwood had two wrestlers place eighth — junior Grady Nekoranec (12-6) at 106 and junior Cannon Endicott (8-5) at 165.
PERRYSBURG HOCKEY
SYLVANIA — At Tam-O-Shanter Friday, Perrysburg hockey won its eighth straight game, defeating St. John’s, 3-2, in overtime in a Northwest Hockey Conference Red Division contest.
Mackeane Hanley scored twice for Perrysburg, including the game-tying goal in regulation and the game-winner 31 seconds into overtime.
Cody Schneider had a goal and two assists for Perrysburg, Trey Haney had two assists, and Caden Seiple had an assist.
Perrysburg improves to 11-7-2 overall and 2-2 in the NHC Red, while St. John’s falls to 4-14-1 overall and 1-3 in the Red Division.
Perrysburg’s matchup with Red Division leader St. Francis (14-3-1, 6-0) scheduled for Saturday is being rescheduled because of COVID protocols.
EASTWOOD-LAKE BOYS
PEMBERVILLE — Jacob Meyer scored 19 points and Gavin DeWese added 13 as Eastwood defeated visiting Lake, 68-46, in Northern Buckeye Conference action Saturday.
Eastwood improves to 9-2 and a perfect 5-0 in the NBC, while Lake falls to 5-6 and 3-3.
For the Eagles, Lake Boos scored eight points, Emmet Getz had six points, and Andrew Arntson scored five points.
Tristian Schuerman, Noah Smith, and Brady Weaver scored four points apiece, Jake Limes scored three points and Case Boos added two points for the Eagles.
Cam Hoffman led the Flyers with 17 points, Dylan Wiley had eight points, and David Parsons contributed six points.
Severie Proffitt and Conner Moore scored four points each, Richie Hayward had three points and Brandon Darr and Chase Osborn added two points each.
NORTH BALTIMORE-MOHAWK GIRLS
NORTH BALTIMORE — In a non-league game Saturday, North Baltimore trailed the entire game until Hailey Lennard hit a three-point shot to give the Tigers a one-point lead with just over one minute to play.
The trey accounted for Lennard’s only points, but it was the biggest shot of the game.
The Tigers closed the game on a 9-0 run to nip visiting Mohawk, 26-24. NB improves to 8-4, while Mohawk falls to 4-7.
Grace Hagemeyer led the Tigers with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and she blocked two shots.
Gabby Estrada scored four points, Lennard had three points, three rebounds and two steals, Emma Cotterman scored three points and Halie Inbody had two points and two assists.
Mohawk shot just 18% (6-for-33) from inside the arc but were 4-for-14 (29%) from beyond the arc, and they outrebounded NB, 23-18. NB also had 18 turnovers to Mohawk’s 16.
Kennedy Cleveland led Mohawk with eight points.