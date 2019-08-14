Prep roundup: Rossford takes 2nd in tri-match at Crosswinds

PERRYSBURG — Rossford was topped by Oregon Clay 183-205 in Tuesday’s triangular match with Evergreen at Perrysburg’s Crosswinds Golf Course.
Clay carded a team score of 183, to top Rossford’s 205 and Evergreen’s 215.
