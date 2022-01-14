BLOOMDALE — Elmwood senior Bryce Reynolds had 25 points and teammate Kade Lentz scored 21 to lead the Royals to a 74-50 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Lake Friday.
Reynolds also contributed eight rebounds and six assists, blocked two shots and hit three shots from beyond the arc in leading the Royals, who are now 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the NBC.
Lentz also hit three treys, had six rebounds, and six assists.
Cam Hoffman scored 20 points to lead Lake, which is 5-8 overall and 3-4 in the conference.
For Elmwood, Kyler Heiserman scored 10 points, Hayden Wickard and Jackson Childress scored six apiece, and Brady Ziegler scored three points.
Adam Meyer had two points, Will Harrison scored one point, and Will Sorensen did not score, but had five key assists for the Royals.
For Lake, Matt Perry and Severie Proffitt scored seven apiece, Brandon Darr had six points, Colin Haas and Conner Moore scored four apiece and Richie Hayward added two points.
BG-MAUMEE BOYS
MAUMEE — It took overtime but Bowling Green boys basketball evened its record at 6-6 by defeating Maumee, 63-60, Friday.
In a game that saw the lead sway by no more than one point at the end of each quarter, senior guard Ryan Jackson and 6-foot-8 junior forward Jabari Conway led the Bobcats in the extra period.
Conway scored a key bucket and Jackson was 4-for-4 from the free throw line down the stretch as the Bobcats broke a 57-57 tie, outscoring the Panthers 6-3 in the final four minutes.
Jackson scored a game high 28 points, including 13-of-14 from the line and hitting one trey, to lead BG.
Conway and BG junior guard Brock Hastings scored eight points each, sophomore guard Brayden Freyman scored five points and senior guard Isaiah Cook added four points.
BG junior forward Nate Kress scored three points and sophomore guard Jake Amspoker added two points.
As a team, the Bobcats were 23 for 26 (88%) from the charity stripe. The Bobcats improve to 2-4 in the Northern Lakes League while Maumee falls to 3-7 overall and 0-5 in the league.
Maumee junior point guard Jaden Walker scored 13, senior power forward Cole Graetz scored 12 and senior wing R.J. McCoy scored 11.
Junior shooting guard Kyle Ardnt and junior point guard Caden Brown scored seven apiece and senior shooting guard Aaron Roberts and junior center Jayvon Hutchinson added five points each for the Panthers.
PERRYSBURG-NORTHVIEW GIRLS
SYLVANIA — Northview 6-foot senior post Madi Michaelson scored five of her seven points in overtime to lead the Lady Kats to a 45-43 win over Perrysburg Friday.
In the first game of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader on Jerry Sigler Court, Northview improves to 10-5 overall and 4-3 in the Northern Lakes League while Perrysburg falls to 7-7 and 4-3.
Carly Maple led the Lady Kats with 15 points and Maddy Greene scored 10.
Perrysburg led 18-8 after the first quarter, but Northview gradually narrowed the gap, getting it down to one point, 33-32, after three quarters and tying the game at 38-all to force overtime.
Perrysburg was led by senior Katie Sims’ 12 points and Chloe Kilbride and Wrigley Takats added 11 points each.
Ayla Turk scored five points and Olivia Achenbach added four points for the Yellow Jackets.
For the Kats, Madi Taylor scored eight points and Meghan Coakley added five points.
LAKOTA-FREMONT ST. JOSEPH
KANSAS — J Matz scored a game-high 20 points to lead Lakota to its first victory, 52-43, over visiting Fremont St. Joseph Friday in Sandusky Bay Conference River Division action.
The Raiders, who led most of the game, are now 1-9 overall and 1-7 in the Red Division, while the Crimson Streaks fall to 3-7 and 1-6.
For Lakota, Cam Burley scored 11 points, A.J. Lindsay had 10 points, Logan Streacker and Jacob Stuller scored four apiece and Kinzer Dussell added two points.
For the Streaks, Cooper Talikka scored 14 points, Jackson Wright scored 12 points, Clay Stull scored seven, Brandon Grahl and Grant Pert scored four apiece and Tyler Kocsis added two points.
PERRYSBURG-CANTON/AKRON HOCKEY
COLUMBUS — During its first game of the Pioneer Orange Tournament in Columbus, Perrysburg hockey defeated the Canton/Akron Jets American club team, 4-1 Friday.
It is Perrysburg’s ninth straight victory as the Yellow Jackets improve to 12-7-2.
For the Jackets, Cody Schneider had two goals and two assists, Mackeane Hanley scored twice, Caden Seiple had three assists and Gunnar Daler had two assists.
PERRYSBURG-NORTHVIEW BOYS
SYLVANIA — During the nightcap of a girls-boys doubleheader on Jerry Sigler Court, Perrysburg made a fourth quarter run at Northview, but it was not enough.
The Wildcats led by 13 points entering the fourth, but the Yellow Jackets were able to close the gap but fell short, 73-66 Friday.
Sean Craig scored 25 points, including a three-point goal and he was 6-for-6 from the line, to lead Northview. Craig scored 11 of his points in the first quarter.
Kasey Hunt, who hit three three-point shots, scored 21 points for the Wildcats.
Northview takes control of the Northern Lakes League race at 10-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Perrysburg, which suffered it’s first conference loss, falling to 11-2 and 5-1, was led by Joe Bohman, who scored 17 points and hit three treys.
Austin Shultz hit four treys, accounting for all 12 of his points, Kannon Klusmeyer scored 11 and Luke Manges had 10 points for the Jackets.
Matt Watkins scored six points, Avery Hunt and Andrew Hunt scored four apiece, and Jack Mitchell added two points for Perrysburg.
For the Wildcats, Grant Kopan scored 12, Kenny Biggs had six points, Braden Tackett scored five, and Drew Barrusky added four points.
