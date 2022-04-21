EASTWOOD 4, LAKE 2
MILLBURY — Eastwood scored single runs in the top of the fifth and sixth inning to defeat Lake, 4-2, in a Northern Buckeye Conference baseball game Wednesday.
The Eagles, which improve to 8-0, were held to just three hits by two Lake pitchers, but two Eastwood pitchers held Lake to three hits.
It is only the second time this year Eastwood did not win by a mercy-rule shortened game.
Lake Boos started on the mound for Eastwood, striking out nine, walking four, allowing three hits and two runs through 3.1 innings.
Ethan Rapp closed, striking out six, walking three, and allowing no hits or runs through 3.2 innings in getting the win.
Cam Hoffman started for Lake, striking out five, walking five, giving up three hits and four runs through 5.1 innings.
Conner Moore pitched 1.2 innings, striking out one, walking one and allowing one hit but no runs.
For Eastwood, Jordan Pickerel was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Lake Boos was 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run, and Jackson Bauer was 1-for-4 with a triple, and Andrew Arntson had a base hit and RBI.
The winning run scored when Lake Boos doubled to left field, advanced to third on a grounder by Arntson and scored when Isaac Cherry grounded out to shortstop in the top of the fifth.
Michael Tolles had a solo home run for the Flyers and scored both of Lake’s runs. Noah Robie and Keagon Henry also had base hits for Lake.
Four Eastwood batters were hit by a pitch, including Tristan Schuerman, who was hit twice. Lake Boos had a stolen base and Jarod Bonfiglio successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Two Lake batters were hit by a pitch, but Eastwood’s catcher, Arntson threw out Keagon Henry trying to steal. Seventeen base runners were stranded, including nine by Eastwood and eight by Lake.
OTSEGO 10, FOSTORIA 0
TONTOGANY — Otsego led Fostoria 3-0 after four innings, but the Knights scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk off with a 10-0 mercy-ruled victory in a Northern Buckeye Conference tilt Wednesday.
Otsego senior pitcher Jared Crozier held the Redmen to one hit while the Knights had 10 hits. Tyler O’Brien led the Knights’ hitting attack, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
ANTHONY WAYNE 7, PERRYSBURG 1
PERRYSBURG — Anthony Wayne pitcher Brooke Patchen struck out 12, walked one, and gave up just one hit over seven innings as the Generals defeated Perrysburg, 7-1, in a Northern Lakers League game Wednesday.
Perrysburg scored first in the bottom of the third, but the Generals broke through with one run in the fifth, four in the sixth, and added two more in the seventh.
Jess Miller had Perrysburg’s only hit and Natalie Getchey scored the only run on an RBI by Cassie Plummer.
Maison Gerrard pitched for Perrysburg, striking out nine, walking none, and allowing 12 hits and seven runs, but just six were earned.
For AW, Kennedy Cowan was 2-for-4 with a home and two RBIs and Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman had a home run.
Trinity Nowicki and Abby Kennelly both went 3-for-4 with a double, Emily Liskai and Kennedy Cowan went 2-for-4, and Abby Meyer had a base hit.
OTSEGO 19, FOSTORIA 2
TONTOGANY—Otsego outhit Fostoria 18-1 in cruising to a 19-2 Northern Buckeye Conference softball win Wednesday. The Knights scored 14 runs in their first two innings at bat.
Otsego pitcher Lexi North got the win, striking out seven and not allowing a hit, walk or run through three innings.
Riley Rowe closed, walking two and allowing one hit through two innings, but even though the Redmen scored twice, neither run was charged to Rowe due to fielding errors.
For Otsego, Mikayla Dingledine went 2-for-4 with a grand slam home run, double and six RBIs. Chesney Kuron had two triples in four bats with two RBIs.
Moira Yaney went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a stolen base, Evelyn Rider was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Kiana Dingledine was 3-for-4, and Summer Berry was 2-for-3.
Rowe had a double and two RBIs and also getting base hits were North and Evelyn Hartman.
BOWLING GREEN 3, FREMONT ROSS 2
FREMONT — Bowling Green tennis won two singles match and a doubles match to defeat Fremont Ross, 3-2, in a non-league meeting Wednesday.
In second doubles, BG’s Paul Guo and Jason Lin won the decisive match over Gage Ross and Reece Carter, 6-4, 7-6 (5).
“Jason Lin and Paul Guo used a lot of slices and well-placed shots, while Ross and Carter utilized more traditional doubles style with one player continuing to charge the net and put away points with easy volleys,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“Jason Lin and Paul Guo won the first set 6-4. The second set went back and forth and went to a tiebreaker after a break of serve by Lin and Guo,” Drumm continued.
“In the tie-breaker Ross and Carter jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Lin and Guo came back and went ahead 3-2 after a great passing shot down the line by Lin. The score went back and forth until 5-5.
“Lin and Guo were able to get an easy service point on a return in the net by Linsey. On (Ross’s) serve Guo was able to get a solid return and after a volley Lin, (Ross) was not able get the return the ball over the net which finished the set and match.”
At first singles, BG’s Mathias Drumm defeated Weston Schroeder, 7-5, 7-6 (2) and at second singles the Bobcats’ Aaron Hershberger swept Kurt Harrison, 6-0, 6-0.
At third singles, Ross’ Brayden Ebinger defeated BG’s Dave Tyson, 6-1, 6-1.
At first doubles, the Little Giants’ Gabe Ontiveros and Cole Kinsey defeated the Bobcats’ Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick, 6-1, 6-1.