Prep roundup: Perrysburg sweeps way through Clay quad

Berlin scores twice for Lake

Posted: Monday, August 19, 2019 8:42 am

Prep roundup: Perrysburg sweeps way through Clay quad

OREGON — Perrysburg’s volleyball team swept each of its three matches on Saturday at Oregon Clay’s quadrangular meet.

The Yellow Jackets dropped their first set of the day 21-25 to Ashland, but rattled off six straight wins.

