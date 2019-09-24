Prep roundup: Perrysburg drops close game at home

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg kept Monday’s game close, but ultimately fell 1-0 to Toledo St. Ursula in nonleague action.
The Yellow Jackets’ junior varsity team nabbed a 1-0 win over St. Ursula earlier Monday night.
Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 7:48 am
Posted in Sports, High School Sports on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 7:48 am.
