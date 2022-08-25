TONTOGANY — Otsego boys soccer took a 3-0 halftime lead and then cruised to a 5-1 non-league season opening victory over visiting Toledo Bowsher on Tuesday.
For Otsego, Hudson Thomas scored twice and Grant Martin, Markel Aranbarri and Walker Waitt scored one goal apiece.
Eastwood 1, Liberty-Benton 1
FINDLAY — In girls soccer Tuesday, Eastwood and host Liberty-Benton played to a 1-1 tie in Eastwood’s season opener.
Eastwood junior Delaine Zura scored in the first half, assisted by senior Hannah Montag. L-B sophomore Carmen Hohman scored the tying goal in the second half.
Eastwood sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Jensen had eight saves.
Lake 3, Clay 2
OREGON — Lake volleyball improved to 2-0 with a 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 16-14 non-league victory over host Clay Tuesday.
Lake leaders were Ella Vorst with 21 kills, Taryn DeWese had 17 kills and 21 assists and Vayda Delventhal had 27 assists.
Lake will host Springfield in a non-league match at home on Thursday.
Otsego 3, Liberty Center 2
TONTOGANY — Otsego volleyball defeated Liberty Center Tuesday, 25-16, 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13.
For Otsego, junior Emily Genson and junior Faith Kiefer (Jr.) had 12 kills apiece and junior Kora Rollins had eight kills. Senior Bryndi Funk had a 13-point serving run with seven aces
In serve receive for the Knights, Kiefer passed with 90% accuracy and Genson passed with 85% accuracy.
Ottawa Hills 3, Bowling Green 2
OTTAWA HILLS — Bowling Green girls tennis won two singles matches, but fell to host Ottawa Hills, 3-2, Tuesday.
In singles, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Bryn Tangeman 7-5, 6-3, and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated Nora Pixler 0-6, 6-0, 6-4.
In the first singles match, Katherine Rhegness (OH) defeated Libby Barnett 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Bre Rotterdam and Elise Ausberg (OH) defeated Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey 6-4, 6-2 and Hanna Chernow and Ella Shetterly (OH) defeated Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-4.
Perrysburg 152, Maumee 201
TOLEDO — In Northern Lakes League boys golf at Heatherdowns Country Club on Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated Maumee 152-201.
Perrysburg golfers were Mackeane Hanley (37), Josh Weisenburger (37), Jack Weisenburger (38) and Cody Schneider (40).
Rossford 215, Delta 247
PERRYSBURG — Rossford girls golf won its second match in two days, both at Crosswinds Golf Course, by defeating Delta on Tuesday, 215-247.
Both wins were in non-league action over Northwest Ohio Athletic League teams.
Rossford scores were Haley Hogan (44), Alex Spears (53), Serenidy Wertz (57), and Jadyn Durfey (61).
Delta scores were Layla Stickley (55), Kalleigh Mignin (57), Leigh Morris (64) and Lilly Mossing (71).
Oak Harbor 223, Lake 228
WOODVILLE — At Hidden Hills Golf Course Tuesday, Oak Harbor defeated Lake’s girls golf team, 223-228.
Lake golfer Sarah Patrick was medalist, shooting a 43. Other Lake golfers were Abby Loving (55), Grace Collins (65) and Sarah Rumpf (65).
Oak Harbor golfers were Trista Chasteen (44), Sophia Zunk (49), Hali Ballard (65) and Chloe Bellmy (65).
Sydney Deal shoots 36
SWANTON — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 36 as the Yellow Jackets began Northern Lakes League golf against a short-staffed Maumee team at White Pines Golf Club.
For Perrysburg, Olivia Eisaman followed with a 45. Mia Moffitt and Ariyah Ellis also contributed to the team score with a 46 and 47, respectively.
Maumee golfers were Mia Feltzer (44) and Natalie Swift (77). The Panthers did not have enough golfers for a team score.