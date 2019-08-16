Prep roundup: Elmwood holds off Eastwood

NORTH BALTIMORE — Elmwood carded four sub-60 scores and held off rival Eastwood for a 217-225 girls golf win at Birch Run Golf Course on Thursday.
Erica Brooks paced the Eagles by scoring a 49 to earn medalist honors.
