Prep roundup: Elmwood holds off Eastwood

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 8:55 am

NORTH BALTIMORE — Elmwood carded four sub-60 scores and held off rival Eastwood for a 217-225 girls golf win at Birch Run Golf Course on Thursday.

Erica Brooks paced the Eagles by scoring a 49 to earn medalist honors.

