PEMBERVILLE — Jacob Meyer exploded for a game-high 25 points to lead Eastwood to a 71-53 Northern Buckeye Conference victory over Genoa Friday.
The Eagles remain perfect at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the NBC, while Genoa falls to 1-3 and 1-2.
Eastwood led 43-18 at halftime and then held on as the Comets hit seven second half 3-point shots and scored 35 points.
Gavin DeWese scored 14 for the Eagles, Tristan Schuerman and Andrew Arntson scored seven apiece and Jake Limes added six points.
Brady Weaver and Emmet Getz scored three points each and Case Boos, Lake Boos, and Noah Smith contributed two points each for Eastwood.
Jon Huston and Skylar Ju led Genoa with 14 points each, Aiden Hemmert scored nine, and Will Nissen added eight points for the Comets.
Griffin Meyer, Augustus Trainer, Aiden Brunkhorst, and Andrew Szepelia added two points apiece for the Comets.
ELMWOOD-OTSEGO BOYS
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood opened the game on a 21-2 run and went on to defeat visiting Otsego Friday in a Northern Buckeye Conference clash, 55-32.
Kade Lentz led the Royals with 20 points and Bryce Reynolds had 13 points, two assists, and a team-high seven rebounds. Elmwood improves to 1-1 overall and in the NBC.
Jack Simpson led Otsego with 13 points and Ty Greenhagen scored 11. The Knights are winless in four games, including two league games.
For Elmwood, Kyler Heiserman scored nine points and Hayden Wickard had six points, five rebounds and five assists.
Will Sorensen scored three points and Casey Frank and Jackson Childress added two points each for the Royals.
For the Knights, Chase Helberg scored four points and Owen Weaver and Thomas Norrington added two points apiece.