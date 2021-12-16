ELMWOOD-NORTH BALTIMORE BOYS
NORTH BALTIMORE—Bryce Reynolds had 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead Elmwood to a 71-45 non-league victory over North Baltimore Wednesday night.
Kade Lentz had 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals and five assists and Hayden Wickard had 10 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Royals.
Elmwood, which improves to 2-1, led 33-22 at halftime, but the Royals outscored the Tigers 26-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
For NB, Mitch Clark scored 19 and Gunner Kepling added 12 points. The Tigers are winless in four games.
Kyler Heiserman scored eight points, Brady Ziegler scored six, and Jackson Childress and Zach May added two points each for the Royals.
For the Tigers, Wyatt Baltz scored nine, Andre Johnson scored three and Owen Clark added two points.
NORTH BALTIMORE-VAN BUREN GIRLS
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore girls basketball suffered its first loss in Blanchard Valley Conference play, falling to Van Buren, 36-29, Thursday night.
North Baltimore trailed by just one, 13-12, at halftime, but fell behind by seven, 26-19 entering the fourth quarter.
The Tigers are 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the BVC, while Van Buren improves to 6-1 and 2-0.
Ali Bishop led Van Buren with 18 points as her team outrebounded North Baltimore 30-27 and forced the Tigers into making 21 turnovers.
Grace Hagemeyer led North Baltimore with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.
NB shot 33% from two-point territory (8-for-24), made just two of 13 three-point shots, and were a measly 33% (7-for-21) from the free throw line.
VB, which did not shoot much better, was 8-for-33 inside the arc, made two of 11 treys, but connected on 67% (14 of 21) from the charity stripe.
For NB, Emma Cotterman scored six points, Hailey Lennard had three points and three steals and Halie Inbody had three points, three blocks, and two assists.
Cadence Andrich had two points and two steals and Lucy Trout added two points for NB.
For VB, Anna Durliat and Zoe Fruth scored six points apiece.