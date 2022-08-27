FINDLAY — Perrysburg opened an early 28-0 lead and then held on for a 49-21 non-league win over the Trojans Friday night.
Perrysburg improves to 1-1 while Findlay falls to 0-2 with both losses coming to Northern Lakes League schools Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg.
Perrysburg had 485 yards of total offense to Findlay’s 185, the Yellow Jackets’ defense forced two turnovers, and Perrysburg had 25 first downs to Findlay’s 10.
Perrysburg senior running Connor Waldendzak ran for 218 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 85 yards and two more TDs.
Perrysburg senior quarterback T.J. Takats completed 6-of-12 passes for 111 yards and two TDs, and Takats ran for 28 yards on 14 carries and one TD.
In the first quarter, Walendzak and Takats hooked up for two touchdown passes to start the scoring — one covering 62 yards and one covering 18 yards.
Walendzak scored on a one-yard TD run, putting Perrysburg ahead 21-0 with 1:33 remaining in the first quarter.
Takats scored on a four-yard run with 8:47 remaining in the half, putting Perrysburg up by four touchdowns before Findlay finally responded on special teams.
Donovan Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to put the Trojans on the board just 13 seconds later.
However, Perrysburg’s Matt McEwen intercepted a Ryan Montgomery pass and returned the football for a TD, giving Perrysburg a 35-7 lead with 4:44 left until halftime.
Montgomery scored on a 20-yard run to close out the first half scoring.
In the second half, Walendzak scored on a five-yard run and Montgomery threw a 44-yard TD strike to Javonte Hill.
For Perrysburg, Braxton Mefford had six carries for 51 yards, Sam Lawanson had two carries for 41 yards, and Joseph Seney had five carries for 18 yards.
Gavin Fenneken had two catches for 15 yards and Andrew Hunt had one reception for 11 yards for the Yellow Jackets.
For Findlay, Montgomery completed 10-of-24 passes for 104 yards with two interceptions, including one by Grey Swanson.
Montgomery also ran six times for 36 yards, Dallas De La Cruz had five carries for 27 yards, and Jackson Lane had five carries for 17 yards.
Hill caught four passes for 68 yards and Brady Allen caught two passes for 27 yards for the Trojans.
Avery Hunt led Perrysburg’s defense with two tackles for a loss.
Elmwood 36, Edison 16
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood improved to 2-0 while handing Milan Edison their first loss, 36-16, Friday.
Mason Oliver ran for 244 yards on 22 carries and Hayden Wickard completed 8-of-18 passes for 178 yards to lead the Royals.
Mason Oliver had 64 yards receiving, Micah Oliver had 53 yards receiving, Mason Mossbarger had 36 yards receiving and Cannon Endicott had 24 yards receiving.
Mason Oliver scored the game’s first touchdown on a 20-yard run and Micah Oliver followed with a 53-yard interception return for six points, giving Elmwood a 16-0 first quarter lead.
After an Edison field goal early in the second quarter, Endicott caught a 13-yard TD pass from Wickard, and Mason Oliver scored on a one-yard TD run as the Royals took a 30-10 halftime lead.
Mason Oliver scored on a 39-yard run for Elmwood’s only second half score.
Brennan Hiser led the Elmwood with 14 tackles and a forced fumble, Adam Meyer had eight tackles and three assists, and Frank Blair had three tackles and four assists.
Port Clinton 58, Rossford 51
ROSSFORD — Rossford spotted Port Clinton a 30-7 first quarter lead, in part thanks to special team mistakes, and then almost completed the comeback, falling to the Redskins in a shootout, 58-51, at Jackson Ferguson Stadium.
The game saw 16 scoring plays and 865 total yards of offense, including 464 from the Bulldogs and 401 from the Redskins. Both teams are 1-1.
Rossford quarterback Alex Williams and receiver Brendon Revels hooked up on five touchdown passes.
Williams completed 23-of-33 passes for 379 yards and six TDs and he ran for 75 yards on 13 carries and one TD. Revels caught 11 passes for 250 yards and Jake Morrison had eight receptions for 85 yards.
In the first quarter, PC scored on an 11-yard run by Dagan Meyers, a 24-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Demetrious Skoufos, who also scored on a safety soon after, a TD run by quarterback Cam Gillum, and a 43-yard pass play.
Rossford’s lone score was on a 56-yard pass from senior quarterback Williams to Revels.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs scored on a 13 pass from Williams to Jake Morrison, a 10-yard pass from Williams to Revels, and a 78-yard pass from Williams to Revels.
PC scored on 37-yard run by Gillum and a one-yard run by Meyers, but still led 44-28 at halftime.
In the third, Rossford scored on a 32-yard pass from Williams to Revels, closing the gap to one possession, 44-36, entering the final quarter.
In the fourth, Meyers opened the scoring on a 12-yard run, but Rossford countered on a 35-yard pass from Williams to Revels.
Gillum followed with a three-yard TD run, and Rossford got the game’s final score on a 19-yard run by Williams.
For PC, Gillum completed 5-of-7 passes for 79 yards and he ran for 153 yards on 22 carries. Meyers gained 68 yards on 14 carries.
Brandon Swope led Rossford on defense with 13 tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
Northwood 28, Lake 0
Northwood outgained Lake 328-116 in total yardage as the Rangers defeated the Flyers, 28-0, in the Battle for Lemoyne Road. Northwood improves to 2-0 while Lake falls to 0-2.
Northwood quarterback Mason Smith opened the scoring on a 10-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Smith threw a 73-yard TD pass to Montay Coleman and Smith took off on a 74-yard TD run.
In the third quarter, Logan Collins scored on a 15-yard run for the Rangers.
The Flyers completed just 3-of-13 passes and had four interceptions, gaining just 29 yards through the air and 87 yards on the ground.
Smith completed 4-of-7 passes for 93 yards with one interception, but the Rangers had 235 yards rushing on 42 carries.