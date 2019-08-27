Prep roundup: Eagles soar past Delta

PEMBERVILLE — Carlee Lepiarz knocked on the door of a triple-double on Monday as Eastwood ran past Delta in three sets 25-10, 25-12, 25-10.
Lepiarz led the Eagles with 16 assists, served nine aces and led with nine digs.
Lake sweeps Fremont Ross
Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:04 am
PEMBERVILLE — Carlee Lepiarz knocked on the door of a triple-double on Monday as Eastwood ran past Delta in three sets 25-10, 25-12, 25-10.
Lepiarz led the Eagles with 16 assists, served nine aces and led with nine digs.
Posted in Sports, High School Sports on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:04 am. | Tags:
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]