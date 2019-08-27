Prep roundup: Eagles soar past Delta - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Prep roundup: Eagles soar past Delta

Lake sweeps Fremont Ross

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Galleries

icon-collection Eastwood vs Delta, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
 Photos by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Posted: Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:04 am

Prep roundup: Eagles soar past Delta

PEMBERVILLE — Carlee Lepiarz knocked on the door of a triple-double on Monday as Eastwood ran past Delta in three sets 25-10, 25-12, 25-10.

Lepiarz led the Eagles with 16 assists, served nine aces and led with nine digs.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

More about

More about

More about

Posted in , on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 8:04 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]