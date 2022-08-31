Perrysburg 166, Sylvania Northview 232
SWANTON — In Northern Lakes League girls golf at White Pines Golf Course Tuesday, Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal shot a 32 to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 166-232 win over Northview.
Ariyah Ellis shot 43, Paige Feldkamp shot 44 and Olivia Eiseman shot 47 for Perrysburg.
For Northview, Kennedy Gronke shot 51, Myah Green shot 59, Caiya Hoffman shot 56 and Luna Cherry shot 66.
Sylvania Southview 195, Bowling Green 213
At Bowling Green Country Club Tuesday, Southview defeated Bowling Green girls golf in a Northern Lakes League match, 195-213.
Southview golfers were Tayvion Walton (47), Sydney Sutton (48), Emma Curth (50) and Ashley O’Laughlin (50).
BG golfers were Lily Pollick (47), Kennedy Brown (54), Sophie Fruth (55), and Deanna Burt (57).
Sylvania Northview 158, Perrysburg 163
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — In a Northern Lakes League golf match at the Legacy, Northview defeated Perrysburg 158-163.
Scores for Perrysburg were Josh Weisenburger (38), Jack Weisenburger (39), Kyle Ross (43) and Cody Schneider (43).
Van Buren 178, Findlay 186, Bowling Green 227
FINDLAY — At Sycamore Springs Golf Club Monday, Bowling Green finished third in a tri-match, scoring 227 strokes to Van Buren’s 178 and Findlay’s 186.
For BG, Lily Pollick and Sophie Fruth each shot 56, Kennedy Brown shot 57 and Annie Urban shot 58.
For Van Buren, Claire Recker shot 37, Joslyn Hunt shot 42, Maggie Wehele shot 44 and Addyson Adams shot 55.
For Findlay, Casey Tate shot 44, Ava Metz and Libby Hofman both shot 45, and Levi Leslie shot 52.
Bowling Green 3, Sylvania Southview 1
In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, host Bowling Green defeated Southview 26-24, 25-7, 14-25, 25-19.
For BG, Madison Cowan had 12 kills, one block, one ace, and 11 digs, Macyn Dean-Scheele had eight kills, one block, one block assist and one dig, Hanna Heinze had 19 digs, and Abigail Slembarski had two kills, one block assist, five aces, eight digs and 35 assists.
BG returns to NLL action tonight at Sylvania Northview with the varsity scheduled for 6:45.
Otsego 3, Woodmore 1
ELMORE — At Woodmore Tuesday, Otsego volleyball won a Northern Buckeye Conference match, 25-17, 25-10, 21-25, 25-21.
For Otsego, junior Faith Kiefer had 12 kills, 14 digs and passed with 97% accuracy in serve receive. Senior Kylee Baranski had 10 digs and 16 kill assists and junior Addy Limes passed with 90% accurcy in serve receive.
Lake 3, Fostoria 0
MILLBURY — Lake swept Fostoria in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball Tuesday, 25-4, 25-8, 25-9. Lake is now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the league.
Lake leaders were Taryn DeWese with 11 kills and eight aces, Ella Vorst with 10 kills, and Vayda Delventhal with 18 assists and three aces.
Rossford 3, Elmwood 0
BLOOMDALE — Visiting Rossford swept Elmwood in Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball Tuesday, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21.
For the Bulldogs, Sophia Shinavar had 33 assists, Olivia Rust had 15 kills and Scarlett Williams had 17 digs
Perrysburg 3, Maumee 0
PERRYSBURG — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Perrysburg defeated visiting Maumee 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
Bowling Green 5, Maumee 0
At Bowling Green State University Tuesday, Bowling Green High School girls tennis shut out Maumee, 5-0, in a Northern Lakes League match. BG improves to 8-2.
In singles, Libby Barnett (BG) defeated Cora Boyles 6-0, 6-0, Julia Barnett (BG) defeated Kimie Aomaimia 6-0, 6-1 and Sarah Mathey (BG) defeated Ailenn Lynn 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Audrey Geyman and Hannah Mathey (BG) defeated Alex Ybarra and Sophia Bula 6-0, 6-4, and Audra Hammer and Audrey Nester defeated Sam Mavis and Breverly O’Neal 6-1,6-2.
Oak Harbor 5, Rossford 0
ROSSFORD — Rossford fell to 4-4 after losing to visiting Oak Harbor, 5-0, in girls tennis. Oak Harbor is 9-1.
In first singles, Ashley Schiller (OH) defeated Emily McConocha (R) 6-3. 6-4. In second singles, Colleen Warner (OH) defeated Caitlyn Bieganowski (R) 6-0, 6-1, and in third singles, Joscelyn Rollheiser (OH) defeated Amy Claypool (R) 6-1, 6-0.
In first doubles, Emma Hand and Jessa Bolander (OH) defeated Ashley Clark and Maci Bihn (R) 6-0, 6-1, and Addison Auer and Abby Schiller (OH) defeated Aliana Schafer and Alexa Schafer (R) 6-1, 6-0.
Liberty-Benton 2, Lake 0
MILLBURY — In girls soccer action Tuesday, Liberty-Benton shut out host Lake, 2-0.
Anthony Wayne 5, Bowling Green 0
In Northern Lakes League soccer at Bobcat Stadium Tuesday, Parker Schofield had a three-goal hat trick as Anthony Wayne defeated Bowling Green 5-0.
Cameron Nightingale and Cole Pelton also scored for the Generals.