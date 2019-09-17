Prep roundup: BG wins second match of season

TOLEDO — Bowling Green earned its second win of the season with a 6-1 drubbing of Toledo Whitmer on Monday.
Perrysburg 1, Findlay 0
Perrysburg shuts out Findlay
Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26 am
