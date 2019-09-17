Prep roundup: BG wins second match of season - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Prep roundup: BG wins second match of season

Perrysburg shuts out Findlay

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26 am

Prep roundup: BG wins second match of season

TOLEDO — Bowling Green earned its second win of the season with a 6-1 drubbing of Toledo Whitmer on Monday.

Perrysburg 1, Findlay 0

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:26 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Submit your sports news!

Submit your sports news!

Send in your local sports stories, info and results here!

Submit sports news

Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]