BOWLING GREEN 3, MAUMEE 2
PERRYSBURG — Bowling Green tennis defeated Maumee, 3-2, at Perrysburg Tennis Center on Thursday.
The difference in the match was Mathias Drumm’s comeback 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Maumee’s Braden Tucker.
“In the most contested match of the day at first singles, Maumee’s Tucker jumped out to big lead and won the first set on an extremely windy day,” BG coach Andy Drumm said.
“BG’s Drumm came back with a solid second set and got a key break to win the set. The third set was on-serve with many deuces until 4-3,” coach Drumm continued.
“Drumm was able to get a key break of serve thanks to a double fault and some well-placed slice passing shots.
“In the ultimate game Drumm jumped out to a 40-15 lead. Tucker fought off four match points before Drumm was finally able to win the individual and also the team match.”
BG also took both doubles matches, starting with Theo Bock and Jonas Kendrick, who defeated Victor Zheng and Hayden Yu 6-0, 6-3 in first doubles.
In second doubles, BG’s Paul Guo and Jason Lui defeated Jared Chen and Hintshew Hwang, 6-1, 6-1
At second singles, Maumee’s Gavin Yu defeated BG’s Aaron Hershberger 6-4, 6-2 and the Panthers’ William Zheng defeated BG’s Zack Mangan, 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.
ANTHONY WAYNE 15, BOWLING GREEN 7
WHITEHOUSE — Bowling Green junior attack Evan Brandt scored five goals, but it was not enough as the Bobcats lost a Northern Lakes League lacrosse game, 15-7, to Anthony Wayne Thursday.
“We played a pretty decent game,” BG coach Connor Rogowski said. “We moved the ball around well on offense.
“We are definitely improving but Anthony Wayne is a very solid fundamental team. You can’t make mistakes with them.”
For the Bobcats, sophomore attack Reece Rath had one goal and two assists and junior attack J.T. Webb had one goal and one assist.
PERRYSBURG 5, SYLVANIA SOUTHVIEW 0
SYLVANIA — In a Northern Lakes League tennis match Thursday, Perrysburg swept Southview, 5-0.
In first singles, Perrysburg’s Mason Deal defeated Southview’s Isaac Vens, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the only match to go three sets.
In second singles, Perrysburg’s Matthew Wiley defeated JP McNerney 6-2, 6-2 and Sydney Deal defeated Hritik Dhar 6-1, 6-4 in third singles.
At first doubles, Perrysburg’s Nick Barry and Niranjan Bhagwat defeated Southview’s Kayshou Agnihotri and Pranau Dixit, 6-1, 6-4.
At second doubles, Yellow Jackets Aiden Bielefeld and Jevin Mullins defeated Ben Perry and Maxwell Malinowski, 6-4, 6-4