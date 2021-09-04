Golf
Perrysburg played Southview at Whiteford Valley in Michigan on Thursday and won 149-177. Scores for Perrysburg were:
Mason Deal 34
Zach Robie 38
Alex Wilhelm 38
Kyle Ross 39
Bowling Green girls played Anthony Wayne at the Bowling Green Country Club Thursday. Anthony Wayne won 189-214. Scores for BG were:
Lily Pollick 41 (medalist)
Kennedy Brown 53
Sophie Fruth 59
Mady Cleland 61
Eastwood boys won the NBC Shootout at Lakeland Golf Course in Fostoria Thursday.
Team scores were:
Eastwood 171 (first of 8)
Lake 172
Otsego 173
Elmwood 183
Eastwood scores were Tristan Schuerman 38 (tie for second of 40 players), Lucas Gallaher 42, Ethan Edelbrock 44 , Ethan Patchett 47.
Otsego’s top scorer was Chaz Timko 38 (tie for second).
Lake’s top scorer was Ryan Wagner 41.
Elmwood’s top scorer was Kameron Kingery 43.
Rossford’s best scorer was Garette Murphree 57.
Soccer
Bowling Green boys beat Whitmer 3-1 Thursday night under the lights at home. Scoring for BG, Sayer - 1, Nyiri - 1, Meek - 1.
Eastwood girls defeated Otsego 11-0 Thursday.
Goals:
SR - Aubrey Haas - 1
SR - Kenna Souder - 2
SR - Jada Jensen - 2
SR - Sydney Ameling - 1
SR - Addie Young - 1
SR - Megan Graham - 2
JR - Hannah Montag - 1
SO - Abby Rothenbuhler - 1
Assists:
SR - Sydney Ameling - 1
SR - Jada Jensen - 1
SR - Kaylynn Simon - 1
SO - Reilly Might - 2
SO - Abby Rothenbuhler - 1
GK Saves:
FR - Jordan Jensen - 1
Overall Record: 4-0
NBC Record: 2-0
Bowling Green State University women played to a 1-1 tie against Michigan in East Lansing Thursday. Sophomore Maya Dean scored her first collegiate goal with just 1:26 remaining in regulation. Lili Berg made a career-high seven saves for the Falcons, who return home to face Illinois Thursday.
Tennis
Bowling Green girls played a league match against Springfield Thursday. The scores were:
1S: Lucy Busselle (BG) d Z. Clark (S) 6-1, 3-0 (forfeit)
2S: Libby Barnett (BG) d A. Nuber (S) 6-3,6-0
3S: Hannah Mathey (BG) d M. Tran (S) 6-4,6-1
1D: Audrey Geyman/Heather Knowlton (BG) d S. Daney/Sarah Jewel (S)6-2,6-1
2D: Prachi Patel/Teeda Cromwell(BG) d Sophie Jewel (S) 6-1,6-2