Basketball
EASTWOOD-OAK HARBOR GIRLS
The Eastwood girls basketball team won their third straight, defeating Oak Harbor, 70-52 in non-league action to improve to 3-2. The Rockets drop to 3-2.
Eastwood had four players in double figures as Aubrey Haas scored 18, Brenna Moenter scored 14, Kayla Buehler had 12 points and Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored 10 points.
The Eagles took a commanding 19-7 first quarter lead and then expanded that to 39-16 at halftime.
Oak Harbor got 30 points from Ryann Steinbrick, who was 4-for-10 in three-point shots.
The Eagles shot over 50% from the field (25 for 49), was 3 for 15 from beyond the arc, and 11 for 18 from the free throw line.
The Rockets, who had 24 turnovers, were 16 for 28 from the field, 4 for 19 from three-point territory, and made 8 of 9 from the charity stripe.
For Eastwood, which had just 12 turnovers, Paige Rost scored eight points, Amelia Ward scored four, Jordan Jensen had two points and Saylor King added one point.
For the Rockets, Emma Hand scored 10 points and Hallie Robinson and Morgan Rife scored four apiece.
NORTH BALTIMORE-RIVERDALE GIRLS
Grace Hagemeyer had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and blocked four shots to lead North Baltimore to a 42-38 girls basketball win over Riverdale Tuesday.
The Tigers led 21-15 at halftime, but Riverdale opened the second half on a 15-0 run to take the lead. The Tigers bounced back, outscoring Riverdale 21-8 in the fourth quarter.
North Baltimore improves to 5-1 overall and is 2-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference.
North Baltimore also got 12 points, three steals and two assists from Hailey Lennard and 10 points and three steals from Cadence Andrich.
For the Tigers, Halie Inbody had four points and four assists and Lydia Feehan and Leia Thomas added one point each.
North Baltimore was 12 for 36 (33%) from inside the arc, 3 for 13 outside the arc, and made 9 of 13 free throws.
Riverdale made 15 of 34 two-point field goals, just one of 13 from three-point territory, and connected on 5 of 8 free throws.
For Riverdale, Callie Sudlow scored 13, Reagan Mckinnis scored eight, Carrigan Vent had seven points, Lainie Howell scored six and Mariah Bonham added four points.
Bowling
In Northern Lakes League bowling, Bowling Green defeated Anthony Wayne 1,935-1,531 as Linda Alfaro led the Bobcats by rolling a 156 and 209.
Other BG scores were Catie Myers (143, 137), Emma Simler (142, 145), Gianna Hemming (116, 142), and Haley Roberts (172, 121). In Baker games, BG outbowled AW 452-393.
AW won the boys match, 2,429-2,337. Nicolas Calderon led BG with 184 and 235 games.
Other BG scores were Jerrad Main (178, 180), Miguel Lorenzen (162), Garrett Genson (157), Lucas Lilly (199, 214) and Aiden Piper (186, 131), AW had 561 Baker pins to BG’s 511.