Eastwood 39 Otsego 24
Elmwood 70 Fostoria 44
Woodmore 51 Rossford 21
Around Ohio:
Andover Pymatuning Valley 47, Windham 27
Archbold 47, Swanton 40
Arlington 35, Vanlue 31
Attica Seneca E. 58, Sycamore Mohawk 21
Bellevue 57, Sandusky 52
Berlin Center Western Reserve 64, Atwater Waterloo 28
Bluffton 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 30
Bucyrus Wynford 58, Upper Sandusky 47
Byesville Meadowbrook 58, Coshocton 35
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 46, Steubenville 39
Cardington-Lincoln 63, Richwood N. Union 36
Carlisle 48, Covington 41
Castalia Margaretta 55, Willard 38
Chardon 44, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Clyde 39, Sandusky Perkins 38, OT
Collins Western Reserve 95, Monroeville 55
Cols. DeSales 34, Cols. Northland 25
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 60, Amanda-Clearcreek 41
Columbiana Crestview 44, Brookfield 35
Columbus Grove 81, Harrod Allen E. 37
Convoy Crestview 57, Paulding 51
Cory-Rawson 46, Arcadia 34
Creston Norwayne 58, Richfield Revere 37
Dalton 59, Jeromesville Hillsdale 28
Defiance Tinora 66, Edgerton 24
Delphos Jefferson 48, Spencerville 41
Delphos St. John's 52, St. Henry 37
Dola Hardin Northern 44, Ft. Jennings 32
East 46, Cols. Mifflin 27
Findlay Liberty-Benton 74, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 19
Galion Northmor 47, Galion 28
Gibsonburg 41, Sandusky St. Mary 39
Granville 79, Cols. Walnut Ridge 69
Holland Springfield 38, Mineral Ridge 27
Hudson 66, Madison 58
Hudson WRA 53, Akr. North 38
Kalida 49, Continental 17
Leavittsburg LaBrae 60, Youngs. Liberty 38
Lima Bath 54, Van Wert 26
Lisbon David Anderson 58, Wellsville 31
Malvern 50, Toronto 39
Mansfield Sr. 61, Ashland 40
Maria Stein Marion Local 45, Rockford Parkway 35
Marion Harding 60, Bellville Clear Fork 32
Marysville 46, Milford Center Fairbanks 18
McDonald 66, Lowellville 17
Mentor 58, Elyria 52
Milan Edison 49, Huron 29
Minerva 60, Magnolia Sandy Valley 31
Montpelier 51, Pettisville 27
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 51, Crestline 28
New Knoxville 51, New Bremen 36
Norwalk 52, Tiffin Columbian 30
Notre Dame Academy 55, Tol. Cent. Cath. 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 46, Kenton 24
Port Clinton 47, Oak Harbor 35
Rocky River 50, Elyria Cath. 40
Shadyside 50, Hannibal River 34
Shelby 60, Caledonia River Valley 45
Sherwood Fairview 52, Hicksville 27
St. Clairsville 65, Barnesville 41
St. Marys Memorial 48, Celina 25
Stow-Munroe Falls 56, Perry 40
Tipp City Tippecanoe 52, Bellbrook 44
Tol. Christian 74, Tol. Ottawa Hills 37
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 49, Lore City Buckeye Trail 40
Van Wert Lincolnview 54, Ada 51
W. Unity Hilltop 37, Stryker 36
Wapakoneta 56, Defiance 44
Warren Howland 60, Austintown Fitch 31
Washington C.H. 47, Chillicothe Zane Trace 41
Wauseon 45, Delta 38
Wooster 69, Mt. Vernon 45
Youngs. Mooney 44, Youngs. East 24