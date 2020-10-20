HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OCT 16 Defiance at Bowling Green

Bowling Green's Quentin Banks celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter of a game on October 16, 2020 at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ohio. Bowling Green defeated Defiance 56-13.

 Photo by Scott W. Grau/Sentinel-Tribune

DiIVISION III

Friday

Parma Heights Holy Name (5-1) 6 seed at Bowling Green (6-1) 3 seed.

The winner will play the winner of Norwalk (4-3) 7 seed vs. Ashland (6-1) 2 seed.

DIVISION V

Saturday

Bucyrus Wynford (5-2) 7 seed at Otsego (7-0) 2 seed.

The winner will play the winner of West Salem Northwestern (6-1) 6 seed and Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) 3 seed.

Oak Harbor (4-3) 13 seed at Eastwood (6-1) 5 seed.

The winner will play the winner of Richwood North Union (6-2) 8 seed and Liberty-Benton (7-0) 1 seed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags