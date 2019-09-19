Pre roundup: Wagner’s goal leads BG over Maumee - Sentinel-Tribune: Sports

Pre roundup: Wagner's goal leads BG over Maumee

Perrysburg topples Southview

Posted: Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:37 am

Pre roundup: Wagner’s goal leads BG over Maumee

Bowling Green secured a shutout and earned a 1-0 win over Maumee on Wednesday.

Madi Wagner scored the lone goal of the match to lead the Bobcats.

Posted in , on Thursday, September 19, 2019 8:37 am.

