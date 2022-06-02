When Bowling Green senior Caleb Prater jumped 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump at the Division I regional meet to qualify for state, it caught everyone by surprise.
Coach Scott Wongrowski said he’s watched Prater progress throughout the season.
“It’s been a season of really good growth,” Wongrowski said. “He came to us as a senior, so it is his first year high jumping and we knew he had some potential.
“In early season practice he was doing well, and he’s really come on the last couple weeks. He had PR’d at 6-foot-2 early in the season, won the district at 6-foot-1 and then just went off at regionals.
“He was jumping super well, hitting every height right away, on the first attempt, and then got himself a three-inch PR and jumped 6-5,” Wongrowski continued.
The BG coach said Prater brought natural talent to the team when he decided to come out for track his senior year.
“He has raw jumping ability and we’ve slowly worked with him on technique and just the little things that can get you the next height and the next height,” Wongrowski said.
“He’s got a really good chance to place down there,” he said. “If he has a clean day, not a whole lot of misses, hopefully he can get on the podium.”
Last week, resurfacing began at Otsego’s track, so three Otsego state qualifiers have been preparing for the state meet at Bowling Green High School with Prater.
That has Wongrowski even more excited about state because he’s gotten to know the Otsego 800 runner, freshman Nathan Strahm.
“The good thing is he’ll (Prater) be jumping Saturday at 3, and that is the same time as the Division II running events,” Wongrowski said. “Otsego has that freshman runner and Otsego has been practicing at our place all week, and so they’ll be going at the same time.”