At Bowling Green Country Club Wednesday, the Springfield girls golf team defeated Bowling Green, 194-217, in a Northern Lakes League dual match.
At Bowling Green Country Club Wednesday, the Springfield girls golf team defeated Bowling Green, 194-217, in a Northern Lakes League dual match.
For the Bobcats, Lily Pollick shot a 48, Kennedy Brown shot 50, Annie Urban shot 58 and Amelia Fletcher shot 61
For the Blue Devils, Corinne Shull shot 43, Kaymen Willard shot 48, Kaveya Werts shot 50,and Kenzy Douglas shot 53.
CLAY 169, ROSSFORD 204
PERRYSBURG — At Crosswinds Golf Club Wednesday, the Rossford girls team lost to Clay, 169-204.
For the Bulldogs, Haley Hogan shot 45, Jadyn Durfey scored 51, and Alex Spears and Stacie Vliet both shot 54.
For Clay, Hannah Berning was medalist with a 37, Bekah McVicker shot 39, Izzy Vriezelaar shot 45, and Emma Martin shot 48.
(Send sports news to [email protected].)