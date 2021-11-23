FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Bowling Green State University men's basketball program came away with an 82-68 victory over Milwaukee at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday.
The Falcons took a slim lead to the half, but created a cushion in the second half to advance to the Palms Division Championship at the event on Wednesday (Nov. 24) against Southern Utah. On the stat sheet, it was Daeqwon Plowden that paced the Falcons with a season-high 26 points. T
he win moves BGSU to 2-3 on the season heading into Wednesday's game, set for a 1:30 p.m. start.
The Falcons saw their first lead of the game just before the first media timeout, going up 10-9 thanks to five straight points by Kaden Metheny in his first game back in the lineup.
Bowling Green would build the lead up to 18-10, but Milwaukee would soon see a run of their own. A 7-0 run for the Panthers put the score at a 23-23 tie.
The game would remain close through the remainder of the first half, seeing a tie as late as 34-34 before a Trey Diggs three in transition gave BGSU back the lead, spinning into a 37-36 halftime lead for the Falcons.
The second half started out with both teams trading three-pointers, followed by the Falcons using a 7-0 run to create a 44-39 lead.
The run for Bowling Green would stretch to 19-2 over more than eight minutes of action to create a double-digit lead at 51-41, extending it to 56-41 by the time the run ended.
Nearing the last few minutes of the game, Milwaukee made a push of their own, going on a 6-0 run to cut the Bowling Green lead down to single-digits. However, the Falcons were able to regain the double-digit cushion quickly, capturing an 82-68 victory.
STAT LEADERS
Daeqwon Plowden: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
Myron Gordon: 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
Joe Reece: 10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals
Kaden Metheny: 9 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
The win for the Falcons marks the first on a neutral court since topping Cincinnati in overtime at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 24, 2019 in a 91-84 final.
The victory also goes down as the first for Bowling Green against Milwaukee since 1975, evening the all-time series at two wins for each side.
Pacing the Falcons and reaching the 20-point mark, Plowden registered his first game with 20+ points on the season and the eighth of his career. He ended up with a total of 26 points on the day. Plowden also tied his career-high for threes in a game with three while bringing down a season-best three offensive rebounds.
Returning to the lineup, Metheny dropped a season-high nine points for BGSU. He also was a season-high 4-for-10 from the field with a season-best three assists.
Coming off the bench, Brenton Mills logged a season-high for assists with two while sinking a season-high three field goals. He also matched his season-high for points with six.
Logging an assist on the night, Chandler Turner now has a new career-high for assists in a single season, currently with five.
With the win, the Falcons are now 83-9 during the coach Michael Huger Era when leading with five minutes remaining and 90-6 when leading with two minutes remaining.
"We did a great job of boxing out," Huger said. "We did a great job of mixing up our defensive coverage. The guys did a really good job of paying attention to it. Normally, we have trouble with that. When we mix up the defensive coverage they kind of get mixed up with it. Today we mixed it up and they were locked in and focused and we were able to follow suit with what we were doing and it kept them off-balance."
The Falcons will return to the Suncoast Credit Union Arena Wednesday to face Southern Utah in the Palms Division Championship.