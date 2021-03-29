Daeqwon Plowden, a standout senior forward on the Bowling Green State University men’s basketball team, announced on Sunday that he will use his extra year of eligibility and remain a Falcon throughout the 2021-22 season.
“I’m excited to be back. I can’t wait to see what this next year holds in store. Now it’s time to get back to work,” Plowden said in a statement released by BGSU.
The multiple-time All-MAC forward has scored 1,130 points as a Falcon and ranks inside the top-10 in school history in both career rebounds and blocked shots. Plowden has appeared in all 123 games in the Orange and Brown since arriving on campus in 2017.
Plowden and Cornelius Cash (1972-75) – a former NBA player and BGSU Hall of Famer – are the only two players in BGSU men’s basketball history with 1,000-plus points, 700-plus rebounds and 80-plus blocks.
Plowden ranks 10th at BGSU with 723 rebounds, just 38 shy of surpassing BGSU legend Anthony Stacey (1995-2000). Plowden also ranks 10th at Bowling Green with 89 blocks, needing four more to move past both Kirk Cowan (1996-99) and Cash. His 1,130 points ranks 38th currently on the program’s all-time scoring list.
The native of Philadelphia averaged a career-high 13.4 points per game in 2020-21 and ranked fourth in the MAC with a rebounding average of 7.8. Plowden pulled down 72 offensive rebounds this season, which ranked second in the conference. The All-MAC forward scored in double figures 19 times in 2020-21, and grabbed 10-plus rebounds a total of five times.
The BGSU captain closed the regular season with 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds versus Miami. Plowden then tied a career high with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting in a MAC Tournament Quarterfinal contest against Akron.