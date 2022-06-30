NEW ORLEANS, La. - Bowling Green senior forward Daeqwon Plowden has signed an NBA Summer League contract to join the New Orleans Pelicans as an undrafted free agent.
Plowden continuously etched his name in the Bowling Green record book over the last five seasons as a Falcon. He finished his career with 154 career games, setting the program’s all-time record for games played. His achievements over those 154 games earned him four All-MAC honors, being second team in 2019-20, third team in both 2020-21 and 2021-22 as well as being named MAC All-Defensive Team in 2021-22.
Plowden became the first player in program history to log at least 1,200 career points, 800 rebounds and 100 blocks. He finished his career with 1,618 career points, eighth in program history, 935 rebounds, fourth in program history and 126 blocks, fourth in program history.