The 2,179 Bowling Green State University basketball fans in attendance at the Stroh Center Saturday appreciated what they got on Fan Appreciation Night — and it was not just the $1 hot dogs.
BGSU 6-foot-6 fifth-year forward Daeqwon Plowden and 6-9 junior forward Joe Reece scored career highs of 27 and 20 points to lead the Falcons to an 87-83 come-from-behind overtime victory over Miami.
For Plowden, it was about imposing their will on the Redhawks, especially in the second half.
“Our gameplan throughout was just to try to punch first,” Plowden said. “No matter what it was, if it was on the glass or defensively, offensively we just wanted to punch first, and I feel like you get off to a better start when you solidify yourself.”
After two road losses in Mid-American Conference action, the Falcons now have their first league win in their MAC home opener and improve to 8-6 overall. The Redhawks, 7-6 overall, fall to 1-1 in the MAC.
It was the Falcons’ second overtime contest inside of a week, including a 99-88 loss at Buffalo on Wednesday.
“We were able to provide much energy and effort and that was the thing we didn’t have at Buffalo, was the energy and effort on the defensive end,” BGSU coach Michael Huger said. “We were able to score enough points at Buffalo with 88, but we gave up 99, so that was the difference. Today was a little different.
“These guys can really score, so it’s tough guarding these guys but you have to get enough stops, which we were able to do and able to score on the other end, which we were able to do. So, we did two tough things against a very good team.”
Plowden was 10-for-20 from the field, including 4-for-6 from beyond the three-point arc, 3-for-3 from the free throw line and he had 10 rebounds and two steals.
Reece was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-6 from the charity stripe, and he had 10 rebounds. When either Plowden or Reece were on the floor, BGSU was a combined plus-24 points.
It was Plowden’s third double-double this season.
“Energy and effort are what he brings, and he has to do it consistently now,” Huger said. “That is the difference of Joe Reece, and when he brings that consistency he’ll have a double-double.
“So, energy and effort were there from start to finish. It was hard to take him off the court for any long period of time because of just how well he was playing,” Huger continued. “We need that every single day that he steps on the court. The MAC is a tough, top 10 league, and there are no nights off no matter who you are playing. It’s not an easy victory.”
Saturday’s matchup was a tale of two halves. BGSU led for over 12 minutes of the first half but did not score during the final five-and-a-half minutes as the Redhawks closed on an 11-0 run, leading 35-26 at intermission.
The Falcons shot 37% (11-for-30) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes, and were outrebounded 29-17, despite being on the top rebounding teams in the country going into the matchup.
It took over 10 minutes of the second half for BGSU to get its lead back, but during the final nine minutes neither team took complete control. There were eight lead changes and six ties.
After a 77-77 tie to end regulation, Reece followed up graduate student guard Myron Gordon’s miss on a layup for a tip-in one minute into overtime to put the Falcons up, 79-77. BGSU never trailed again.
By game’s end, BGSU made 31-of-72 field goals (43%), 7-of-19 shots (37%) from beyond the arc, and they were 18-for-23 from the line. (78%).
Reece credited the coaching staff for the motivation that pushed the Falcons to turn things around after halftime.
“Honestly, it was just coaching,” Reece said. “They are constantly saying we have to work harder. They are constantly saying we have to go to the next page.
“You know, we had a bad loss to Buffalo, but it’s time to turn the page. All the hard work that we put in, it showed.”
The Falcons nearly evened the score in rebounding, too, as the Redhawks held a slim 46-45 advantage, but BG did a better job of taking care of the basketball with nine turnovers to Miami’s 13.
Two Falcons, Gordon and junior forward Chandler Turner, came off the bench to provide valuable minutes, mostly in the second half. BGSU got 31 points from its bench to Miami’s 16.
After an injury to starting BGSU sophomore guard Kaden Matheny, the 6-3 Gordon took over at the point and delivered seven points, five assists, plus he had four rebounds and blocked two shots.
Reece was proud of the contribution made by Gordon, his roommate.
“That is my big brother, to be exact,” Reece said. “Honestly I talk to him every day and just tell him, ‘Keep your composure. Just keep going. It’s a marathon and not a sprint. You are going to have your bad days, but you are also going to have your good.’”
Turner, in his 24-plus minutes, provided 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting, plus he was 2-for-3 from three-point territory, and he had eight rebounds, two steals and blocked two shots.
Turner’s presence was especially felt in the final two minutes of regulation when he got both of his steals on consecutive Miami possessions.
Turner’s second steal with 10 seconds remaining in regulation prevented the Redhawks from getting off the game-winner.
“He’s a workhorse, man. All he does is work hard and all he wants is to get better” Reece said. “So, moments like these are for the people to see.”
BGSU junior guard Samari Curtis had seven points and two assists and sophomore guard Brenton Mills had six points and two assists.
Junior forward Gabe O’Neal contributed four points, sophomore forward Cam Young scored three points, and before he left the game, Metheny had two points and five assists.
The Redhawks shot 40% (31-for-77) from the field, including 44 attempts from beyond the arc, making 15 (34%), which provided the majority of Miami’s points. Miami was 6-for-9 from the line.
Miami was led by junior guard Dae Dae Grant, who scored 26 points on 10-for-22 shooting, including 6-for-13 from long distance. The 6-2 Grant had five rebounds and five assists but had three shots blocked.
Fifth-year senior forward Dalonte Brown, from Toledo Bowsher, scored 24 points on 8-for-24 shooting, including 5-for-16 from beyond the arc. Brown had seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Miami fifth-year senior forward Precious Ayah had 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks and senior guard Isaiah Coleman-Landis had nine points and two assists.
Senior guard Mekhi Lairy had five points, seven rebounds and three assists, senior forward James Beck scored four points, freshman guard Marr Avance scored two points and senior forward Elijah McNamara added one point for the Redhawks.