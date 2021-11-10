CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The Bowling Green State University men’s basketball program opened the 2021-22 season on the road against Western Carolina with an overtime loss 79-71.
The Falcons were able to overcome a slow start to gain a lead late in the fourth quarter before the game went into overtime. The overtime period leaned to Western Carolina, turning to a 79-71 final score in favor of the Catamounts. Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece paced the Falcons, each logging a double-double in the contest with points and rebounds.
It took less than 25 minutes of game action for Daeqwon Plowden to register his first double-double of the season. Less than five minutes into the second half, Plowden logged his 10th rebound in addition to his 12 points at the time.
Plowden finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. The points moved him up to 35th on the all-time list with 1,148 career points at Bowling Green. Next up for Plowden will be passing Martin Samarco (2005-07) who tallied 1,151 points in the Orange and Brown.
Joe Reece also logged a double-double for the Falcons with 10 points and 12 rebounds in his Bowling Green debut.
The Falcons saw two players register a double-double in the same game (Plowden and Reece) for the first time since Dec. 18, 2020 when Plowden and Justin Turner both did so against Robert Morris.
Plowden and Reece also both exceeded 10 rebounds, becoming the first Falcon duo to achieve that since Plowden and Tayler Mattos both hit the mark on Jan. 7, 2020 against Miami.
Plowden attempted 10 free throws, making eight, being the first BGSU player to attempt 10 or more free throws in a game since Caleb Fields on Feb. 23, 2021 against Eastern Michigan.
“They played harder in the beginning of the game,” said head coach Michael Huger. “We were able to really find our groove and start to play really good defense and that brought us back into the game. We made some shots, made some defensive plays that got us out in transition. It’s one of those games. We had an opportunity. We didn’t shoot the ball great from three today, but we had other chances and other opportunities and we let it slip away.”
The Falcons will continue the 2021-22 season with the home opener on Friday against Ohio Wesleyan. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Stroh Center with the night’s promotional theme being Space Jam Night.