CLEVELAND – Daeqwon Plowden, a senior forward on the Bowling Green men’s basketball team, has been named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Week.
The conference office announced the news on Monday. The senior has earned the honor three times in his BGSU career.
Plowden averaged 18.5 points and 8.5 rebounds as the Falcons capped a two-game week with a win at Toledo on Saturday. Plowden shot 54.2% (13-of-24) from the floor and went 6-for-7 (85.7%) from the foul line on the week.
After a 15-point, eight-rebound effort in a four-point loss to Kent State on Feb. 9, Plowden posted the sixth 20-point game of his career in BGSU’s 88-81 win over the Rockets. The Philadelphia native registered 22 points, nine rebounds and one steal in the rivalry showdown.
Bowling Green has won three of its last four games against Toledo for the first time since winning four-straight games in the series from 2009-12. BGSU has won at Savage Arena in back-to-back seasons for just the second time ever and first time since 1996-97.