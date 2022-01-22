KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Daeqwon Plowden had 23 points as Bowling Green topped Western Michigan 82-75 on Saturday.
Plowden made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds.
Myron Gordon had 10 points for Bowling Green (10-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference). Samari Curtis added 10 points.
Lamar Norman Jr. had 20 points for the Broncos (4-14, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Mileek McMillan added 15 points. Mack Smith had 10 points.
For the second consecutive game the Falcons jumped out to a 6-0 advantage on the scoreboard. Daeqwon Plowden scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the game, giving BGSU a 17-11 advantage at the first media break.
The Broncos stuck with the Falcons before utilizing a 6-0 run to tie the score at 23-23.
The Falcons soon answered with a run of their own, growing to 8-0 before a timeout from the Western Michigan bench with the score at 34-25 BGSU.
WMU narrowed the gap before halftime, but the Falcons took a slim lead to the halftime break at 41-40.
Early in the second half, Western Michigan was able to string together eight straight points to tie the game up at 50-50. After a media timeout, WMU would hit a three to extend the run to 11-0 and take their first lead of the game.
From there the two teams began trading buckets, and the lead. It wasn’t until a 6-0 Western run that either team gained space, taking a 64-57 lead.
The Falcons continued to fight their way back into the game. Plowden rattled off five straight on his own to give BGSU a 75-73 lead with two minutes remaining in the game. Plowden would soon add a tip-in to extend his run to 7-0 with the Falcons up 77-73.
The run for BGSU would extend as far as 9-0 before the Broncos answered with a layup, but a 12-2 run to close out the game for the Falcons would secure an 82-75 win for the Falcons.
The Falcons will return to the Stroh Center on Tuesday to host Eastern Michigan for a 7 p.m. tip-off.