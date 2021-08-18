In high school football, the number of playoff qualifiers will expand to 16 teams per region, which means that the regular season was moved up to a Friday start.
Coaches, and players, had to adapt.
“We are just dealing with a much shorter preseason, taking a week out after two-a-days,” Eastwood coach Craig Rutherford said. “That just means we have to develop some depth, we have to be organized in our practices, and make sure we get in exactly what we need for that first game. Everybody is in the same boat.
“We’ve been doing our workouts and you can get a lot in without pads. Football is a game that is more fun when you throw the pads on, and you can start hitting. There is a different sound to it, there is a different feel to it, and our guys will be excited once we get that back going.”
Eastwood opens by hosting perennial playoff contender Ottawa-Glandorf at Freedom Field, and the likely hot and humid weather will be another element to deal with.
“It will be (hot) — it is supposed to be,” Rutherford said. “We feel fortunate, too, in that we open with a tough game — Ottawa-Glandorf. It has turned into a good rivalry.”
Lake third-year coach Josh Andrews just got finished with his three-day youth camp and high school camp, and — bingo — it was time for his program to begin two-a-days.
“I was driving to practice the other day, and I said, ‘Well, summer is over.’ I thought I had another week in there somewhere and then I realized two-a-days are coming up this weekend. We are ready to go,” Andrews said.
While many programs began two-a-days on Aug. 2, Lake started the first eligible day — Aug. 1 at midnight.
“I asked the administration, and we have a great administration here at Lake, and we normally do midnight madness, so we did midnight madness again Saturday going into Sunday from midnight until 2:30, and then come back on Monday,” Andrews said.
“It is an exciting time and luckily where our stadium is at there are not too many houses nearby and we can get the music blaring. I put the sound system in the locker room, and it is a really good time to celebrate the start of football.
“That’s what I told the kids, ‘Hey, Monday at midnight, it’s work.’ That’s what I enjoy doing is getting the kids to learn the process and working, and I think they are excited about it. I really do. That’s kind of how we do things — but first we want the kids to enjoy the summer and have some time to go on vacation with their families.”
At an even smaller school, like North Baltimore, getting a team with a roster size of 30 players ready this quick is even more difficult. Coach Wade Ishmael has learned from the best on how to handle challenges.
Ishmael took over as head coach last year, but he has been coaching at North Baltimore for over 10 years.
Even though he was a standout football player for coach Gary Quisno at Oak Harbor, he is a Tiger through and through, growing up in North Baltimore before transferring to the Ottawa County school midway through high school.
He went on to play college baseball for then-Owens Community College coach Bob Schultz, now an assistant at Bowling Green High School. Ishmael had the opportunity to play college football if he wanted and believes several seniors on this year’s North Baltimore team have the talent to go to the next level, too.
Ishmael said one thing he learned from playing under Quisno was how to be a coach, and he carries that with him today. Quisno coached at Oak Harbor from 1979-2007 with an accumulated 224-83 record, eight league championships, eight playoff appearances, and two state semifinal appearances.
“Coach Quisno was a great coach. He is one of the coolest coaches and I still talk to him to this day,” Ishmael said. “He gives me well wishes all the time and he is a great guy.
“I do use more of coach Quisno’s mottos. He ran a winged-T, but we are far away from a winged-T. But his defensive motto I try to stick with, too, but it’s hard because it is a completely different game from what we played there. It was a lot bigger school with a lot more kids to choose from.
“He was awesome — probably the best coach I ever played for,” Ishmael said.