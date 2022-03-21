ATLANTA, Ga. – Bowling Green State University swimmer Daisy Platts, a senior, competed Saturday during the final day of the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships.
Platts did what she’s done so many times before, she broke a school record. In the morning session of Saturday’s championships Platts swam to a program best time of 1:53.66 in the 200 backstroke. The school record was good enough for 22nd in the nation, a 25-place improvement from being the 47th seed going into the 200 backstroke.
Platts finished the NCAA championships with a 73rd place finish in the 200 IM, a 44th place finish in the 100 back, and a 22nd place finish in the 200 backstroke.
As a Falcon, Platts pulled in pool and school records left and right. Platts owns the fastest times in the 100 and 200 backstroke and the 200 IM. On top of that, she owns the 10 fastest times in the 100 and 200 backstroke and nine of the 10 fastest times in the 200 IM. While at Bowling Green Platts earned First Team All-MAC recognition all four years and was a three-time MAC champion in both the 100 and 200 backstroke.