YPSILANTI, Mich. – Daisy Platts set a new school record in the 200 backstroke and the Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team posted a successful result at Eastern Michigan’s Last Chance Meet.
“As a team, we performed really well this weekend,” BGSU swimming and diving coach Ricky Perkins said. “I am happy with the level that we competed at. Across the board, everyone had a great meet. Daisy set the school record in the 200 backstroke and our divers were fantastic. We are excited to see where this takes us.”
Friday’s session saw the completion of the first 10 events and the 1-meter dive.
Platts broke the school record in the prelims with a time of 1:54.35 for the 200 backstroke. She came back for finals and finished second with a time of 1:54.68.
Anna Eriksson had a pair of strong finishes, placing second in the 100 butterfly at 55.75 and sixth in the 50 freestyle at 24.27. Taylor Harris placed seventh in the 200-yard IM (2:10.78) in the A final, while Julianna Petrak was not far behind with a second-place finish in the B final (2:11.39). Daisy Platts swam a 2:01.86 in the prelims but did not take part in finals.
Harris also placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.17) in the A final. Kellie House placed fifth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:59.96 and Livia Castro added a 5:04.22 to place eighth. Madelynne Andrews won the B Final in that event in 5:04.81.
House finished added a second place finish in the B Final in the 200 freestyle (1:55.70).
In the relays, BG’s team of Platts, Eriksson, Maryellen Wolff and Riley McNichols opened up the meet with a third-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay (1:35.31). The team of Platts, McNichols, Eriksson and Taylor Harris followed with a third-place finish in the 200-medley relay (1:44.33). In the 800 freestyle, Lauren Sullivan, House, Andrews and Castro placed fourth in 7:47.21.
In the 1-meter dive BG was led by their freshmen. Zoe Smith placed fourth with a score of 263.45 and Grace Ellis scored 253.60 which was good enough for sixth.
On Saturday, the Falcons continued to build momentum. The 400 medley relay team of Platts, Harris, Eriksson and Sullivan posted a winning time of 3:44.35. Platts continued to dominate in the pool, winning the 100 backstroke in 52.98 seconds.
Sullivan was not far behind in the 100 backstroke, placing third at 57.11.
Eriksson continued her strong weekend by finishing fifth in the 100 freestyle in 52.21 seconds, while Petrak swam a 53.28 out of the B Final. Harris was fifth in the 200 breaststroke at 2:22.27. Ava Vial had a pair of top finishes with a 4:36.48 to end sixth in the 400 IM and a 2:11.34 to end eighth in the 200 butterfly.
In the grueling 1650 freestyle, House ended fourth in 17:16.21 and Castro was sixth at 17:35.15.
In the 400 freestyle, the team of Sullivan, Eriksson, Andrews and Platts posted a third place finish in 3:28.03.
In 3-meter diving Ellis was sixth overall with a score of 243.90.
BGSU is off until March 13 when the Falcons host Buffalo at Cooper Pool at 1 p.m.