Two Bowling Green State University swimming and diving team members have been selected to College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team.
Senior swimmer Daisy Platts was named to the First Team, while sophomore diver Rayah Blood was named to the Second Team.
This is the third consecutive season Platts has been named a Scholar All-American and the first Scholar All-American honor of Blood’s career.
Platts qualified for the national championship in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstrokes, and 200 IM. Blood qualified for the NCAA Diving Zones in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.
Platts, an Exercise Science major (3.88 GPA) is a four-time First Team All-MAC selection. She earned MAC Swimmer of the Week and MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week during the 2021-22 season.
Additionally, she earned the MAC Medal of Excellence and was named Academic All-MAC. She concluded her Falcon career with all of the top 10 times in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and nine of the top 10 times in the 200 intermediate medley.
She set the school record in the 200 backstrokes at the NCAA Championships, finishing 22nd. Platts won 19 total individual events in 2021-22, breaking records at the Magnus Cup and Fitch Natatorium. She qualified for the NCAA Championships in three events (100 backstrokes, 200 backstrokes, and 200 IM).
Blood, an Applied Health Sciences major (3.92 GPA), qualified for the NCAA Diving Zones in the one-meter and three-meters and was named MAC Co-Diver of the Week once during the 2021-22 season.
She paced the Falcons in both events at the NCAA Diving Zones, scoring 231.70 in the one-meter and 261.45 in the three-meters.
At the MAC Championships, she placed fourth in the three-meter dive and 13th in the one-meter dive.
She posted personal bests in both events against Toledo, winning the one-meter diving event with a score of 282.53. Blood was also an Academic All-MAC selection.