Sydney Maas

Sydney Maas plays soccer and football at Bowling Green High School.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green senior soccer player and football place kicker Sydney Maas would like nothing more than kicking a game-winning field goal under the Friday night lights.

In the season opener at Bobcat Stadium, BG defeated Lake, 35-0, so Maas got five opportunities for point after touchdown conversion kicks.

1
0
1
0
0