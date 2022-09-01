BGSU Ohio State Soccer

BGSU's Eli Shope, left, and Ohio State's Laurence Wootton battle for the ball Thursday night in Bowling Green.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green State University men’s soccer coach Eric Nichols wanted the 2.924 fans at Cochrane Soccer Stadium to leave Thursday’s game happy. He did not get what we wanted.

The Falcons outshot Ohio State, 10-9, but fell to the Buckeyes, 1-0.

