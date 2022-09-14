CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Newman hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter that led the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader sweep.

Bryan Reynolds homered for the second straight game and drove in two runs as Pittsburgh hit three home runs for the second game in a row and won the opener 6-1.

