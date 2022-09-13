CINCINNATI (AP) — Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo homered in a five-run fifth inning to power the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night.

Castro hit a three-run home run off Mike Minor in the fifth inning. His eighth of the season. Castillo, who was recalled from Indianapolis before the game, hit a two-run shot — his 11th — to cap the inning.

