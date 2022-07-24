BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 5-under 66 at rain-soaked TPC Twin Cities on Saturday in round that was delayed more than 6 1/2 hours to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the 3M Open.

Playing through a painful blister on his right heel, the 43-year-old Piercy had a 18-under 195 total. He has four PGA Tour victories.

0
0
0
0
0