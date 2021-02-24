The No. 10 seeded Bowling Green boys basketball season came to an end Wednesday night as they fell to No. 12 Clay at home 59-45.
The loss will finalize BGHS’s record at 8-14 on the season. Clay moves to 5-11 on the season with the win and they will move on to play Sylvania Northview in sectional finals on Friday.
Senior Kaleb Gerken led the Bobcats with 17 in his final game. Seven of those points came from the free throw line. Senior Eli Brown also added seven points in the loss. Other seniors graduating for the Bobcats after this season include Ty Sayen, Cayden Seither and Brandon Tucker.
Head Coach Marshal Headley, who has coached this senior class since middle school, knows this season was tough on everyone. But he is proud of what his senior class and team was able to do in a coronavirus-affected year.
“If you had told us at the start of the year that we were going to play our entire season I would have said you were crazy. But our kids did a really good job of buying in to socially distancing and washing basketballs and making sure things were washed before and after practice,” Headley said. “I just want to make sure we shout out our seniors for staying with us through the thick and the thin, always giving 100% effort.”
BGHS had trouble sparking any type of offense as they were able to muster just nine points in each of the first three quarters.
Clay scored nine points in the first four minutes of the game, starting on a 9-0 run. The Bobcats were able to bring it back a little, going on their own 9-6 run to end the first quarter and cut the lead to just six.
The next quarter was pretty even as Bowling Green struggled to find the bottom of the net again, but only allowed Clay to stretch their lead to 27-18 at the end of the first half.
The Eagles then started off the second half much like they did the beginning of the game, going on a 10-0 run to stretch the lead to 37-18 in the first four minutes of the half.
Again, the Bobcats fought back, but the hole was too big to dig out of.
“We just never overcame our really tough start, and it is hard to come back when you put yourself in that type of deficit so early. You like to think that you have three and a half quarters to come up with something,” Headley said.
Leading the Eagles was senior Noah Hagdohl with 14 points. Senior Scott Woollard also scored in double figures, pitching in 12 points.
Clay’s Frank Waganfeald, a 6-foot-8-inch senior was especially hard for Bowling Green to deal with on the inside. He ended with nine points.
“They are a good ball club for a team that has started to win recently,” Headley said. “They are a really physical ball club and we were not able to match their intensity.”
CLAY 15 12 15 17
BOWLING GREEN 9 9 9 18
CLAY
Hagdohl, 6-0-2—14; S. Woollard, 2-2-2—12; Wagenfeald, 4-0-1—9; Spears, 3-0-1—7; Heintschel, 2-0-2—6; Calkins, 1-1-0—5; Jones, 1-0-1—3; Morris, 1-0-0—2 Mays, 0-0-1—1; B. Woollard, 0-0—0; Naugle, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 20-3-10—59
BOWLING GREEN
Gerken, 5-0-7—17; Hastings, 0-1-5—8; Brown, 2-0-3—7; Jackson, 0-1-2—5; Brandt, 2-0-0—4; Furnas, 1-0-0—2; Sayen, 1-0-0—2; Tucker, 0-0—0; Seither, 0-0—0; Cook, 0-0—0; Suelzer, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 11-2-17—45.