HILLIARD, Ohio — The Perrysburg gymnastics team placed ninth out of 12 teams competing at the state meet, held at Hilliard Bradley High School Friday and Saturday.
Brecksville-Broadview Heights (147.5) won the team championship, followed by Medina (145.025), Chagrin Falls Kenston (144.725), Brunswick (144.3), and Hudson (143.925).
Rocky River Magnificat and Delaware Olentangy Berlin tied for sixth with 142.6 points, followed by Thornville Sheridan (141.55), Perrysburg (139.775), Dublin Jerome (139.4), Centerville (134.775) and Miamisburg (134.2).
The Perrysburg team, coached by Mykel Zwayer, has two seniors in Grace Leonard and Anna Miller. Juniors on the squad include Kara Lintner, Emily Myers, Emma Palmer, and Raegan Ruehle.
Sophomores Grace Helton and Ava Kincaid and freshman Kenna Hire round out the squad.
Perrysburg scored 35.3 in the vault competition, 33.575 in the uneven parallel bars, 34.925 in the balance beam and 35.975 in the floor exercise.
The team competition was held Friday with individual competition held Saturday.
In the all-around competition, Kincaid placed 24th with a high score of 9.225 and a total of 35.15. Helton placed 32nd in the all-around with a high score of 9.25 and a total of 32.7.
Helton placed 15th in the individual vault competition with an average score of 9.25 and Kincaid placed 17th with a score of 9.225.
In the individual floor exercise, Eastwood junior Natalie Redfern placed 33rd with an average score of 8.65, and Helton placed 36th with a score of 8.5.
In the bars, Kincaid placed 29th with a score of 8.575.
Also qualifying for the individual competition was Eastwood freshman Brooke Mangette in the vault. Eastwood is coached by Jessie Hodulik.