Perrysburg is becoming a perennial power on the local and statewide wrestling stage.
The Yellow Jackets qualified eight to the Division I state tournament last year with four placers and one state champion, and as a team Perrysburg finished sixth. Five of those eight return this year.
Perrysburg has four returning past state placers in its lineup and another two returning state qualifiers.
Senior Noah Ewen and juniors Diego Chavez, Joey Blaze and Ryan Avalos are returning placers and junior Myles Takats and senior Allenson Denkins are returning qualifiers.
The Yellow Jackets were 38-3 in dual meets last year, won a Northern Lakes League championship and finished as district runners-up.
There are seven letter winners returning in the starting lineup and the success has continued this season.
“So far this season our veteran leadership has been good, but constantly evolving,” Perrysburg coach Scott Burnett said. “Our kids are doing a good job of balancing the opportunity that this year’s team has this season without putting too much pressure on themselves.
“We have a had a fairly successful start to this season as a program with both our Varsity Black and Gold teams winning team events this season.”
To start with, Perrysburg went 10-0 to win the Fricker’s Duals, hosted by Archbold at Defiance College.
“The kids did amazing. It was really cool. It was the first time we ever won that event,” Burnett said.
“Outside of our youth and our heavier weights we have some newer kids that are super-inexperienced, so they struggled. But most of our returning letter winners, our starters, did a really good job.”
Joey Blaze returns after winning a 138-pound state championship last year and finishing 45-0. He has verbally committed to wrestle in the Big Ten at NCAA Division I Purdue University. Avalos returns after finishing fifth at last year’s state meet.
At the Fricker’s Duals, Joey Blaze wrestled at 144 pounds and was named the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights.
Burnett said Ewen (157) wrestled well, too.
“Noah didn’t really wrestle in the offseason just because of circumstances, and for him to get back in competing and that was his first time at 157, so he went down a weight and did a great job,” Burnett said.
Perrysburg defeated Mayfield (56-13), Mechanicsburg (48-24), Liberty Center (61-15), Archbold (45-30), Tiffin Columbian (59-15) on day one.
The Yellow Jackets returned the second day to defeat Otsego (63-9), Hudson, Michigan (55-22), Ayersville (57-20), Edison (51-12) and for first place, nipped Dublin Coffman, 35-34.
Winners against Coffman were freshmen Cole Evans (106) and Marcus Blaze (113), Avalos (120), Allenson Denkins (132), Joey Blaze (144), Wynton Denkins (150), and Ewen (157).
Perrysburg’s first four wins, Evans, Marcus Blaze, Avalos, and Allenson Denkins, were all by pin, giving the Yellow Jackets badly needed bonus points to earn the one-point team victory.
Burnett said every Perrysburg wrestler contributed.
“We took multiple kids in some of the weight classes, so we were able to plug some guys in certain dual matches, so most of them are kids who did a really good job,” Burnett said.
Burnett says Cole Evans (106), Marcus Blaze (11) and Josh Takats (138) are three freshmen who are already having an impact, and at 157 pounds sophomore Jake Wood “seems to improve with every match.”
The biggest stage
The Yellow Jackets put themselves on even bigger stage earlier this year. Perrysburg took 10 representatives from its Varsity Gold team took to the prestigious Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit Ironman Tournament and finished 12th out of 103 teams.
Perrysburg came away with an individual champion in Marcus Blaze (113) and a fifth-place finisher in Joey Blaze (144). The Ironman, which draws nationally, is considered by many to be the toughest tournament in the country.
Burnett believes this is a team that has a solid shot at repeating as NLL champions.
“I think that this year’s team has a great chance to repeat winning the league. Our kids work really hard and as long as they stay consistent with their belief, work ethics and stay healthy, I think they could put themselves in a good position to win and succeed,” Burnett said. “We have quite a few kids who are back who have NLL experience and have won the league tournament.
“So, the approach that I’ve taken as a coach, I always tell our kids, ‘If you do the little things right every day, work hard every single day, and then you focus on what is right in front of you, then things will take care of themselves.’
“If our kids keep doing what they are doing and working the way they’ve been working, as long as everybody stays healthy, we have a really good opportunity to do really well in the league,” Burnett continued.
Burnett says there are strengths on his team that cannot be denied. But getting attention on a statewide stage is something his wrestlers are going to have to become accustomed to.
“I think that some strengths for our team are we have depth and some experience. When you have a team with firepower that generally doesn’t go unnoticed and usually draws positive attention,” Burnett said.
“It can also bring a sense of expectation which in can inadvertently possibly cause pressure. Our kids understand that when you have the potential to be really good, that pressure can be a good thing when it’s handled correctly.
“If our team controls what we can control and micromanages this season week to week our kids know that they could put themselves in a position to possibly make history,” Burnett said.
“So far they are working extremely hard and have embraced this season and this opportunity to the best of their capabilities and I am extremely proud of them and all of our coaches up to this point.”