PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg won all three Northern Lakes League singles championships to cruise to a tournament championship and league championship.
All three Perrysburg singles champs, seniors Mason Deal and Matthew Wiley and sophomore Sydney Deal, won every match in straight sets.
Including results from the league tournament at Perrysburg Tennis Center last week and a 7-0 record in league dual meets, the Jackets scored a total of 59 points to take the NLL title.
Sylvania Northview (35) was second, followed by Sylvania Southview (32), Anthony Wayne (31), Maumee (18), Bowling Green (10), Springfield (6) and Napoleon (4).
In first singles, Mason Deal defeated Napoleon’s Nick Bunke 6-0, 6-0, BG’s Mathias Drumm, 6-0, 6-0, and Southview’s Isaac Vens, 6-3, 6-1, in the championship.
Drumm defeated Springfield’s Max Kufner, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, in the opening round to advance, then lost to Maumee’s Braden Tucker, 6-4, 6-4 in the consolation round.
Wiley won the second singles championship, defeating Napoleon’s Nathan Shank, 6-0, 6-0, Northview’s Gavin Binni, 6-1, 6-1, and Maumee’s Gavin Yu, 6-1, 6-2, in the final.
BG’s Aaron Hershberger fell in the opening round to Southview J.P. McNerney, 7-6, 6-0, but in the consolation rebounded to defeat AW’s Daniel Froelich (3-6, 6-2, 5-2, ret.).
In his next consolation match, Hershberger fell to Binni, 6-2, 6-0.
In third singles, Sydney Deal defeated Napoleon’s Alex Gyde, 6-0, 6-0, AW’s Akash Dasari, 6-2, 6-1, and Southview’s Hritik Dhar, 6-1, 6-3 in the final.
BG’s Zack Mangan opened with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win against Maumee’s William Zheng but fell to Dhar in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2.
In the consolation, Mangan lost a tight match to Springfield’s Tim Cox, 7-5, 7-6.
In first doubles, the Perrysburg team of Niranjan Bhagwat and Nicholas Barry defeated the Napoleon team of Mason Peckinpaugh and Williams Carlsson, 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
In the semis, Bhagwat and Barry fell to an AW team, 6-3, 6-3, but rebounded to defeat BG’s Theodore Bock and Jonas Kendrick, 6-0, 6-0 in the consolation round to move to the consolation championship.
Bhagwat and Barry defeated Southview’s Kayshov Agnihotri and Pranav Dixit, 6-3, 6-2, to finish third in the NLL.
Bock and Kendrick opened the tournament losing to Agnihorti and Dixit 6-1, 7-6, but won their first consolation match against Springfield’s Connor Gilley and Evan Hayward 6-3, 6-1 to advance and play Bhagwat and Barry.
In second doubles, the Perrysburg team of Jevin Mullins and Aiden Bielefeld were NLL runners-up, opening with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Napoleon’s Jacob Hull and Joseph Stevens.
In the semifinals, Mullins and Bielefeld defeated Northview’s Alex Kasee and Nicholas Legakis, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the championship, but they lost to an AW team in the final, 6-1, 6-4.
BG’s Jason Lin and Zipai Guo fell in the opening round to Southview’s Ben Perry and Maxwell Malinowski, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.
Lin and Guo responded in the consolation round by downing a Springfield team, 6-2, 46-, 6-3, but fell in the consolation semis to Kasee and Legakis, 6-2, 6-2.