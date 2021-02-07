NAPOLEON — Perrysburg wrestling continued their dominance over the weekend by winning their 10th NLL title in the last 11 years.
The Yellow Jackets finished with a team score of 239.5 on their way to the title at Napoleon High School.
Champion final results:
106 weight class: Ryan Avalos of Perrsbyrg defeated Harrison Bohls of Napoleon on a technical fall 20-4.
113 weight class: Diego Chavez of Perrysburg defeated Roman Cordoba of Napoleon on a pin at 3:09.
120 weight class: Brayden Biedermann of Anthony Wayne defeated Nick You of Perrysburg 8-4.
126 weight class: Cole Mckinley of Sylvania Northview defeated Myles Takats of Perrysburg 4-3.
132 weight class: Allenson Denkins of Perrysburg defeated Claude Buckmaster of Napoleon 12-4.
138 weight class: Joey Blaze of Perrysburg defeated Brayden Hull of Napoleon on a technical fall 20-5.
145 weight class: Mikey Kinzel of Bowling Green defeated Jake Wood of Perrysburg 4-2.
152 weight class: AJ Parish of Perrysburg defeated Cole Dodson of Springfield 9-4.
160 weight class: Alex Garee of Perrysburg defeated Owen Richards of Sylvania North on a pin at 2:54.
170 weight class: Conner Liber of Sylvania Northview defeated Jackson Hawker of Perrysburg on a pin at 1:52.
182 weight class: Andrew Liber of Sylvania Northview defeated Landon Eberle of Napoleon on a pin at 2:36.
195 weight class: Ryan Musgrove of Perrysburg defeated Tommy Ling of Anthony Wayne on a pin at 0:42.
220 weight class: Brayden Butzin of Perrysburg defeated Dominick Burch of Bowling Green on a pin at 1:27.
285 weight class: Demitrius Hernandez of Napoleon defeated Danny Geiger of Springfield on a pin at 3:42.