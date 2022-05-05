PERRYSBURG — A lacrosse game between Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne that was halted last week after a Generals player reportedly made a racial slur will be forfeited by Perrysburg.
A Wednesday letter signed by Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne officials announced the decision.
The incident occurred April 28 at the Anthony Wayne vs. Perrysburg lacrosse game. A Perrysburg athlete reported an Anthony Wayne athlete used a racial slur against him, and the Perrysburg team walked off the field.
Immediately following the April 28 incident, a collaborative investigation was initiated by the athletic directors and other administrative personnel, in conjunction with the Northern Lakes League.
This included reviewing the game film, interviewing players and gathering statements from game officials. It has been determined that there is insufficient evidence to substantiate the alleged incident.
“In regards to the resolution of the game, we must follow the National Federation of High Schools Lacrosse Rules as it applies to this situation under Rule 3, Section 6 and per OHSAA guidance. Since the Perrysburg team left the game before its conclusion and the game was not suspended by the game officials, Perrysburg must forfeit the game and the score will be recorded as Anthony Wayne 1, Perrysburg 0,” the letter stated.
“We are sensitive to the fact that this leaves our students and communities without a clear understanding of what happened and with more questions than conclusive answers. This can lead to speculation, misinterpretation and misinformation being shared. We ask that, out of respect for the minors involved, we begin to move forward to improve sportsmanship, foster a climate of inclusivity and rebuild the spirit of friendly athletic rivalry.”
On June 10, Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne Schools will host an initial meeting for area schools, public and private, that will include student athlete leaders, athletic directors, principals and superintendents to begin an ongoing dialogue about how the greater athletic community can address how to better communicate and collaborate moving forward.
Participation in athletics provides student-athletes with opportunities to learn self-discipline, teamwork and responsibility, but schools are not immune to the challenges of greater community and the issues facing the world, the letter stated.
“We know there is still work to be done and it is critical that we focus our energies toward building a culture of equity and inclusivity, empathy and understanding, respect and integrity.
The letter was signed by:
Dr. Jim Fritz
Superintendent
Anthony Wayne Local Schools
Thomas L. Hosler
Superintendent
Perrysburg Schools
Dr. Kevin Pfefferle
Principal
Anthony Wayne High School
Aaron Cookson
Principal
Perrysburg High School
John Snyder
Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Anthony Wayne High School
Chuck Jaco
Athletic Director
Perrysburg High School
In a letter to the Perrysburg community last week, Hosler said that in the last three weeks, there have been two incidents involving alleged comments made during athletic events that were regarded as racially charged.
In each case, these alleged words were heard by the teammates of the Perrysburg student athletes to whom the comments were directed. In these alleged cases, one occurred with a private school and the other a public school.