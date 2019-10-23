Perrysburg volleyball headed back to district final

Perrysburg 3, Oregon Clay 0
BASCOM — Perrysburg’s toughest set was its first one, but the Yellow Jackets still swept Oregon Clay 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 at Hopewell-Loudon High School on Tuesday.
Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 9:57 am
Perrysburg 3, Oregon Clay 0
BASCOM — Perrysburg’s toughest set was its first one, but the Yellow Jackets still swept Oregon Clay 25-23, 25-20, 25-19 at Hopewell-Loudon High School on Tuesday.
Posted in Sports, High School Sports on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 9:57 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]